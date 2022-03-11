East Carolina basketball head coach Joe Dooley watches their game against N.C. A&T on Tuesday, Dec. 7. ECU and the Dooley have parted ways, the athletic department announced on Friday. Dooley went 44-67 over the past four seasons, and had one year left on his contract.
East Carolina has parted ways with head men’s basketball coach Joe Dooley.
Dooley coached the Pirates for the past four years, and had one year left on his contract. He was set to earn $1 million in the final year of his contract through a combination of base salary and media dollars.
Dooley went 44-67 over the past four seasons.
The Pirates’ season came to an end with a loss to Cincinnati on Thursday in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament. ECU struggled to win games in conference play, and finished with a 6-11 record that included a six-game losing streak.
ECU finished this season 15-15, posting a .500 record for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
“This evening, I informed Joe Dooley, staff and our student-athletes we are going to move forward with a new leader of our men's basketball program," ECU athletics director Jon Gilbert said in a relase. "For the last four seasons, Joe has worked tirelessly to improve our basketball program and I thank him for his dedication and commitment since the day he was hired. We wish him well in his future endeavors.
"We are committed to building a winning program and developing young men who are leaders on and off the court. Thanks to the generosity of our Pirate Club supporters, we have the facilities and fan base here to attract a top candidate."
This was Dooley’s second stint coaching at ECU. He posted a 57-52 record as the Pirates’ head coach from 1995-99.