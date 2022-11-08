East Carolina men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz has successfully avoided the ice baths that his players take after each practice. But when Schwartz took his seat for his postgame comments following a 77-75 season-opening victory over Mercer on Tuesday, the first-year coach was soaking wet.

He couldn’t avoid the chill following his first career win as the ECU players dumped coolers filled with ice water on their coach in the locker room following the victory.