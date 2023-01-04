East Carolina found a way to stay within striking distance by the end of Wednesday’s American Athletic Conference game against Central Florida.
The Pirates drew within one possession during the final minute of the game but couldn’t get a potential score-tying 3-pointer by Javon Small to fall in the final seconds of a 64-61 loss to the Knights in Greenville.
“We are not just learning from games, we’re learning every day,” ECU forward Ezra Ausar said. “Every game is a learning point. Absolutely, we learn from every game, why wouldn’t every game be a learning experience? We lost today.”
The Knights’ C.J. Kelly was a big reason why the Pirates dropped their second conference game in three tries. Kelly seemingly couldn’t miss all game and finished with a career-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including going 4-of-6 from three-point range.
“Obviously, C.J. Kelly was terrific right from the tip,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “That 3-point ball in the first half, and then the second half rally driving down the lane and getting to the rim and making his free throws.”
Kelly made eight of his 10 foul shots, including making five free throws down the stretch while scoring the final seven points for his team.
UCF’s length and size proved to be a problem for the guard-heavy lineups ECU likes to use. And when the Pirates’ bigs found themselves in foul trouble in the first half, the Knights were able to cut a six-point ECU lead to two points by the end of the first half.
Forwards Brandon Johnson and Ausar picked up two fouls midway through the first half, and center Ludgy Debaut picked up his third in the first 20 minutes.
“Particularly in this game, Brandon and Ezra were being pretty effective offensively and defensively and that was a big deal because we had a (six-point) lead and Brandon and Ezra both had to check out of the game with two fouls,” Schwartz said. “I contemplated keeping them in, but this was a highly emotional and very physical game and I kind of saw this game going down to the second half and I thought that we could maintain.”
The Knights (11-4, 2-1) went on an 8-3 run to start the second half and took a lead that they didn’t give back.
Johnson finished with 16 points on a perfect 5-for-5 shooting night that included three 3-pointers, and Felton also scored 16 points to pace the Pirates. Ausar scored 12, with Wynston Tabbs (who made his first start) and Small each scoring five.
Former ECU player Brandon Suggs, who memorably hit a game-winning shot to beat Memphis at home last season, returned to Minges for the first time since transferring from the program. Suggs didn’t haunt his old team too much, finishing with one point in 20 minutes, but he did receive a cold welcome from the home crowd.
Suggs was booed when he took the court for the first time off the bench, and boos followed him all over the court whenever he touched the ball.
“That wasn’t our biggest focus, we were just focusing on us,” Felton said of Suggs’ return. “Even though he played here, with all due respect, we just have to focus on us as a whole.”
ECU (10-6, 1-2) never let the game get out of hand as the Knights’ lead never reached double figures in the second half. Their lead peaked at nine points as late as 4:39 remaining in the game, but Felton reeled them in with back-to-back 3s, and Jaden Walker and Johnson made layups around two UCF field goals to cut the deficit to four points at 59-55 with 1:22 remaining.
Small didn’t score until 55 seconds remained in the game when the ECU point guard drained a step-back 3-pointer at the top of the arc to cut UCF’s lead to 60-58. He later scored on a fast-break with 20 seconds remaining to draw within two again.
ECU never did get any closer as Kelly iced the win with five free throws down the stretch.
The Pirates play next at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Memphis.