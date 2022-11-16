...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers and Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper
20s possible.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
East Carolina’s Brandon Johnson controls a loose ball in front of a Hampton defender in the first half of Wednesday’s game.
The East Carolina men’s basketball team was in a familiar spot on Wednesday against visiting Hampton, facing a double-digit deficit in the first half for the third straight game.
And just like each time before, the Pirates found a way to overcome. ECU went on a blistering scoring run in the second half to catch Hampton, and kept on scoring all the way to an 82-73 victory in the final game of a three-game homestand to open the year.
ECU has faced deficits of 16, 19 and 17 points in three different games this season and has won them all. But expecting to mount a second-half comeback is something coach Mike Schwartz doesn’t want to become a theme.
“Excited and glad that we are finding a way to win and fight our way back in the second half, but really disappointed that we put ourselves in a position again to have to fight back like that,” said Schwartz, who is off to a 3-0 start as a head coach. “This game is a funny game and I don’t know if we deserved to win or not.”
ECU (3-0) trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half, and by as many as 17 in the second half with 16:52 to play. ECU chipped away over the next 10 minutes and managed to draw within 13 points before finding the gas pedal for a game-breaking run.
Five different players scored for ECU during a crucial 20-0 run that began with a Dave Kasanganay layup with 7:13 remaining in the game that cut the deficit to 70-59, and it continued through a Brandon Johnson free throw that finished off a three-point play with 1:26 remaining in the game.
By the end of the run, in the span of those dizzying six-plus minutes, ECU led 77-70 and dealt a death blow to Hampton in the process.
“It kind of slowed down for us in the second half,” said Kasanganay, who scored all of his seven points in the second half. “I think we rushed a lot of shots in the first half. The second half, we just started doing what we knew and the game slowed down for us and we were able to get an advantage.”
Hampton was held to just three points after Russell Dean’s 3-pointer with 7:23 to play that pushed the lead to 70-57. From there, the Pirates took control and closed the game on a 25-3 run while holding Hampton without a field goal since Dean’s triple.
The third comeback in as many games sent the crowd at Minges Coliseum into a frenzy that grew to ear-splitting volumes with each bucket.
ECU has relied on the three-point shot this season. More than half of the Pirates’ shot attempts came from three-point range entering Wednesday, and it was more of the same against Hampton. Of ECU’s 65 field goal attempts, 33 came from deep.
Schwartz said the heavy dose of perimeter shooting isn’t a result of relying on analytics, but instead is a product of shot selection.
“We do have guys that can shoot the basketball,” Schwartz said. “I’m not some overly analytic offensive coach. I want us to take good shots and if a good shot is at the rim, if a good shot is a pull-up, or if a good shot is an open 3. I would say we would not be over 50 percent if we would just cut out probably three or four of those contested 3s and they mostly come in the fist half.”
Schwartz pointed to 3-pointers taken early in the shot clock in the first half that put the offense out of sync.
Still, ECU found a way behind another solid performance from Javon Small who turned in his third-straight game in double figures with 17 points, tying teammate Quentin Diboundje’s 17 for the team lead. Brandon Johnson added 15 points, with Kasanganay and Wynston Tabbs scoring seven apiece.
Diboundje shot 4-of-6 on 3-pointer and said Schwartz told him at halftime to focus on defense and the offense will come. It did in the form of 10 second-half points.
“The first half I was struggling and coach Schwartz came up to me and was like, ‘You have to wake up and play defense and it will come natural,’” the sophomore guard said. “So I just started playing hard on defense and it came natural. We just have to grow up and find a way to be locked in from the first minute.”
And while the large scoring run defined Wednesday’s win, Schwartz’s defensive principles showed as ECU forced 17 turnovers, nabbed 10 steals and won the rebounding battle (43-37).
The Pirates will play their first road game of the season at 1:30 p.m. on Monday against Indiana State as part of the three-day Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.