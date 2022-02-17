The East Carolina men’s basketball team picked up back-to-back road wins for the first time this season with Thursday’s 65-57 win over host South Florida.
The Pirates (13-12, 4-9 American Athletic Conference) had four players finish in double figures, and led for the final 19:03.
It was ECU’s second win in the past three games, and their second win away from home in as many tries. The Pirates now have three wins away from home this season, including a Nov. 19 victory over Old Dominion.
Vance Jackson led ECU as he scored a team-high 16 points. The AAC's second-leading scorer Tristen Newton added 14, while Brandon Suggs (13) and Tremont Robinson-White (10) each scored in double figures.
Jackson, the AAC’s leading 3-point shooter, connected on 2-of-6 shots from deep. He provided steady offense while scoring eight points in each half.
The Pirates showed a willingness to attack the basket and were rewarded with 24 trips to the foul line. There, they took advantage and finished 20-of-24 from the line, which helped keep last-place South Florida (7-18, 2-11) at bay.
The Bulls threatened to reel in ECU in the game’s final 10 minutes, but they were never able to draw any closer than five points.
The game featured seven lead changes, but the Pirates never trailed after Ludgy Debaut made a jumper with 19:03 remaining in the second half. His shot gave ECU a 31-30 lead. The 7-foot center continued his strong play of late and collected a game-high eight rebounds to go with six points.
The Pirates committed 17 turnovers, with nine coming during a sloppy first half where both teams struggled at times to score. ECU led 29-28 at the break, before using a 10-4 run to open the second half for a seven-point lead.
ECU controlled the second half even without starter RJ Felton, who exited the game at the 9:11 mark in the first half with a leg injury. Felton played just seven minutes and didn't return after landing awkwardly on his ankle after a jumble of bodies became tangled under the basket.
He scooted off the floor toward the baseline as the Bulls raced into transition in the first half.
Bulls guard Serrel Smith Jr. led all scorers with 18 points, and was the only USF player to finish in double figures.
ECU has four games remaining in the regular season, and will play again at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Central Florida.