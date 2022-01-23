The East Carolina men’s basketball team gave itself no chance in a non-competitive, 79-36, loss to No. 10 Houston on the road on Saturday.
The Pirates made just eight shots in the game, shooting 16 percent behind an 8-for-50 effort from the field. Both of those marks — the Pirates’ eight made field goals and dismal shooting percentage — are the worst in program history.
ECU (11-7, 2-4 AAC) was outscored 44-14 in the first half and never really pushed the Cougars, who remained unbeaten in conference play and improved to 17-2, 6-0.
The Pirates shot 3-of-26 in the opening half and never held a lead after Houston opened the game on a 10-0 run. Houston led by as many as 32-4, then held leads of 30 points on two occasions.
With 9:23 remaining in the game, the Cougars opened a 39-point lead. The Pirates never trailed by fewer than 38 points the rest of the way.
Tristen Newton led the Pirates with 14 points, 10 of which came from a 10-for-12 effort from the foul line. Newton shot 2-of-11 from the field. No other ECU player scored more than five points as Vance Jackson and Alanzo Frink finished with five points apiece.
The Pirates got a total of 24 points from starters as Tremont Robinson-White and J.J. Miles were each held scoreless. Robinson-White went 0-for-7 from the field and Miles, who returned from injury and was playing in his first game since Jan. 8, shot 0-for-2 and didn’t record an offensive stat in 14 minutes.
RJ Felton and Ludgy Debaut each scored four points off the bench.
Houston’s Kyler Edwards led all scorers with 25 points, and Josh Carlton added 14 points. The Cougars made nearly half of their shots (30-of-63) and outscored ECU in the paint by a whopping 40-12.
Houston also pulled down 49 rebounds, while the Pirates managed 33.
ECU will have several days to regroup before it plays at Memphis on Thursday.