The East Carolina men’s basketball team found the gas pedal and kept it firmly pressed to the hardwood.
The Pirates never let up on either end of the floor and never let Tulane work its way back into Wednesday night’s game in Minges Coliseum in a 83-68 win. The victory kicked off a grueling stretch of three games in five nights, which includes a road trip to Tulane on Friday and another at UCF on Sunday.
“We told the guys this is going to be a pretty unique experience in college,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “This is like an NBA week. You're going to play a team, late TV game, get on a plane the next day, go and play the same team in a back-to-back in their building and then after the game there, go and spend a day in another city and get ready to play UCF in Orlando on Sunday in an afternoon game.
“We all know it. Everyone's aspiration is to play at that level and be a professional. Well, you get a chance to at least feel what it is preparation-wise, taking care of your body, your mentality. So when we looked at Tulane, we looked at it like, hey, this is 80 minutes of basketball coming up against the same team. And we got to do our share to give ourselves a chance to win as many segments of that.”
The Pirates (15-14, 6-10 AAC) won the first 40 minutes of that battle by playing their best basketball of the season.
The Green Wave (17-10, 10-6) scored the game’s first points for an early 2-0 lead, before the Pirates used a 7-0 run to go ahead for good. Pirates seniors Dave Kasanganay and Ludgy Debaut, fittingly, kicked off the run as the pair combined for ECU’s first four points after earning the start on senior night.
ECU led for all but 51 seconds of the game and grew its lead to as many as 22 points with 3:40 remaining in the second half. Tulane threatened with a mini-run late in the first half, but the Pirates answered and took a 39-31 lead into halftime.
Playing a clean game with just 10 total turnovers, including three in the first half, Schwartz said controlling the basketball allowed the Pirates to set their defense which helped slow down Tulane’s wealth of scoring options.
Tulane entered the game averaging 81 points per game, and the barrage of points it grew accustomed to scoring this season never materialized against a hard-working ECU defense. The Pirates allowed five 3-pointers in the first half, but blanked the Green Wave from deep after halftime.
“We were able to set our defense more because they are so good in transition,” Schwartz said. “We only turn it over three times in the first half, so even if we missed at least we had a set defense. And then when you score, obviously, you can have a set defense. So those things at least kept them out of transition because we know going there Friday night, we know what kind of game they get in transition and tonight we were able to keep them out of it. That's it.”
Four players scored in double figures for the Pirates, with Jaden Walker and Brandon Johnson bagging double-doubles. Walker scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and flirted with a triple-double with five assists. Johnson, who missed more than four minutes after a collision, returned with a mouth guard with a little more than seven minutes to play.
Johnson hit big shots all game and finished with a team-high 19 points and 12 rebounds. RJ Felton added 15 points and Quentin Diboundje poured in 10.
The Pirates connected on nine 3-pointers, with Johnson, Felton, Walker and Benjamin Bayela each making two, helping ECU score its third-most points on the season behind only an 86-point showing against Toledo in the Gulf Coast Showcase and an 84-point outing against Coppin State.
ECU held the advantage in rebounding as well, pulling down 46 boards to Tulane’s 39. Debaut recorded two blocks, part of five blocks by the Pirates on the night. All of that contributed to sending the Green Wave to their third consecutive loss.
“We know Tulane is as dynamic and explosive of an offensive team as there in the conference for sure and maybe in the country in terms of their players, what they do, their talent, the way they shoot the ball, they can play off the bounce,” Schwartz said. “So there was obviously a huge emphasis in terms of game planning that we were playing an elite offensive team. So it’s a buy-in, understanding how good they are and we have to try to execute what we do.”
The Pirates fly out on Thursday for a quick turnaround against the Green Wave at 7 p.m. on Friday in New Orleans. The next 40 minutes await.