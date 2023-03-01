The East Carolina men’s basketball team found the gas pedal and kept it firmly pressed to the hardwood.

The Pirates never let up on either end of the floor and never let Tulane work its way back into Wednesday night’s game in Minges Coliseum in a 83-68 win. The victory kicked off a grueling stretch of three games in five nights, which includes a road trip to Tulane on Friday and another at UCF on Sunday.