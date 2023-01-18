ECU's Quentin Diboundje drives the lane against USF's Keyshawn Bryant and Dok Muordar during their game this season at Minges Coliseum. Diboundje scored 14 points to lead the Pirates in a road loss at Temple on Wednesday.
Missing its leading scorer and point guard, the East Carolina men’s basketball team found other ways to score and move the ball in a strong first half against Temple on the road.
The Pirates ran out of scoring in the second half, however, and couldn’t stop Temple from going on a game-breaking run in the down the stretch of a 73-58 loss in Philadelphia.
It was ECU’s fifth consecutive American Athletic Conference loss, which dropped the team to 10-10 overall and 1-6 in conference play.
Playing their second game against the Owls after suffering a two-point loss in the conference opener, the Pirates looked poised to even the season series.
Despite playing its second game without Javon Small, who is dealing with an injury, ECU opened the game strong and used a 7-0 run in the first half to grab a 15-5 lead.
ECU led for 17:42 of the first half, matching each Temple scoring run with one of its own to take a 33-28 lead into halftime.
But the points dried up for the Pirates in the second half as Temple had too much firepower to contain over the game’s final 20 minutes. The host Owls (11-9, 5-2) took the lead for good in the middle of a scoring run that never seemed to end.
The Owls went on a 20-2 stetch that used 6:08 of game time. The run came on the heels of a 6-0 ECU spurt that gave the Pirates a 46-42 lead. By the end of Temple’s barrage of points, the hosts led 62-48 and all but ended any chance for ECU to rip off a road win.
Quentin Diboundje shouldered the scoring vacuum created by Small’s injury and led ECU in scoring with 14 points, with RJ Felton scoring 11. Benjamin Bayela finished with eight points and Ludgy Debaut scored seven.
Starting at point guard in Small’s absence, Kalib LaCount added six points and a pair of assists.
ECU returns home for two games next week, beginning with a 7 p.m. game against visiting Tulsa on Tuesday.