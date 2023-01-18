ECU vs. USF

ECU's Quentin Diboundje drives the lane against USF's Keyshawn Bryant and Dok Muordar during their game this season at Minges Coliseum. Diboundje scored 14 points to lead the Pirates in a road loss at Temple on Wednesday.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

Missing its leading scorer and point guard, the East Carolina men’s basketball team found other ways to score and move the ball in a strong first half against Temple on the road.

The Pirates ran out of scoring in the second half, however, and couldn’t stop Temple from going on a game-breaking run in the down the stretch of a 73-58 loss in Philadelphia.