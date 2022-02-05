Playing short-handed and on the road where it hasn’t won a game all season, the East Carolina men’s basketball team struggled mightily in the first half against host Tulane on Saturday and couldn’t recover in an 86-66 loss.
Tulane went 11-of-19 from 3-point range and shot 53 percent in the opening half, burying a Pirates team that was playing without starters Tremont Robinson-White, J.J. Miles and Brandon Suggs. Robinson-White sat with a non-COVID illness, Miles didn’t play due to a lingering achilles injury and Suggs remains out with a high-ankle sprain.
The Pirates trailed 49-26 at halftime, and their deficit grew to as many as 27 points on multiple occasions in the second half.
ECU (11-11, 2-8 AAC) did a better job of defending the perimeter in the second half by holding Tulane to 3-of-12 from deep, but the Green Wave (10-10, 7-4) never really cooled off as they shot 49 percent (30-of-61) from the field.
Vance Jackson was the only Pirates player to find success on offense as the 6-foot-9 forward poured in a game-high 27 points. He went 7-for-12 from 3-point range, just shy of his season high of eight made 3s on Jan. 12 at Cincinnati.
Jackson, who scored 18 of his points in the second half, also added eight rebounds.
Despite going 4-of-12 from the field, Tristen Newton just missed a triple-double as he scored 12 points and added nine rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Johnson finished with nine points, while Alexis Reyes and Javon Small each scored five.
Reyes, a true freshman, logged 21 minutes after playing a total of six minutes in three games this season. David Kasanganay, who had played 11 minutes all season, played 14 on Saturday. He scored three points.
The Pirates fell to 0-7 in true road games this season, and have now lost six straight games. ECU opened AAC play with a 2-2 record, and looked like it had a third win under its belt before a late collapse on Jan. 18 against UCF ignited this freefall.
The Pirates led by as many as 20 points with 17 minutes to play against the Knights, and even held a 10-point lead with just over four minutes left. Everything fell apart for the Pirates after that as UCF went on to force overtime and earn a seven-point win.
That meltdown was the start of this current six-game losing streak.
Tulane took advantage of a down ECU squad and had four players finish in double figures, led by Jaylen Forbes’ 26 points. Forbes went 6-of-10 from 3-point range. Jalen Cook added 19 points and made five 3s, while DeVon Baker scored 12 and Kevin Cross scored 10.
ECU plays again on Tuesday with an 8 p.m. tip at Tulsa.