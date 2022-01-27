The magic that helped create a court-storming comeback win over Memphis 12 days ago couldn’t be recreated on Thursday as the East Carolina men’s basketball team never led in the second half of a 71-54 road loss to the Tigers.
The Pirates remain winless in true road games this season (0-6), and have lost their past three American Athletic Conference games.
ECU (11-8, 2-5 AAC) didn’t have enough offense to keep pace with the Tigers, who used second-half runs of 6-0, 8-0 and 9-0 to pull away for their second win in a row.
Tristen Newton was the only Pirates player to finish in double figures and he led all scorers with 19 points. This is Newton’s fifth consecutive game scoring at least 11 points. He’s scored in double figures every game but one.
J.J. Miles, playing in consecutive games after missing three games due to injury, scored seven points before fouling out in the second half. Tremont Robinson-White was also in foul trouble as he picked up his fourth with 13:31 remaining in the game.
Memphis (11-8, 5-4) looked energetic early and led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Pirates closed the half on an 8-1 run and trimmed the deficit to 28-24 at halftime.
That resolve dwindled as the game wore on as the Pirates couldn’t muster enough offense to hang with the Tigers in the second half. Memphis was led by Lester Quinones’ 17 points, while Josh Minott added 13 points. Three other players scored eight points for Memphis, which shot 42 percent from the field.
ECU was coming off a blowout loss to Houston where it managed 36 points while shooting 16 percent. The Pirates were better on Thursday, but not by much. They connected on just 26 percent of their shots (19-of-72) and showed that they are going to need more consistent sources of offense in order to be competitive in the conference.
Vance Jackson pulled down 12 rebounds and scored nine points, and Alanzo Frink added seven points and seven rebounds.
The Pirates play again at noon on Sunday when they host Cincinnati.