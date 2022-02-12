By the time Tristen Newton’s name was finished being bellowed by the public address announcer after finishing a bucket on Saturday at Minges Coliseum, Southern Methodist University was already scoring on the other end.
That’s how fast the Mustangs worked.
The lightning-quick offense, supported by a floor full of athletic and bouncy guards, didn’t slow up any as SMU used a dominant second half to pull away and deliver the host Pirates an 80-66 American Athletic Conference loss.
“The first half we were good, we looked in sync,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. “There were two plays in particular in the second half that sucked the energy out of us which I don't get. We have to be tougher than that.”
It was the seventh loss in eight games for ECU, which hasn’t won at home since defeating Memphis in Greenville on Jan. 15.
Coming off a road win on Tuesday, ECU (12-12, 3-9 AAC) opened with one of its better 20-minute stretches of the season in the first half. The up-tempo style was just what the Pirates wanted as they shared the ball, ran the floor in transition and scored often.
The style of play didn't allow for the ball to get stuck in the halfcourt, as ECU's offense played fluid.
Brandon Suggs shined in the opening half where he scored 10 of his 14 points. Suggs was playing in his second game since missing five games with an ankle sprain, and added eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“Having him back helps,” Dooley said. “It helps our rotation. It helps that he knows what he’s doing and he’s a good perimeter defender.”
SMU led 33-30 at halftime, before pushing that margin to double digits six minutes into the half.
ECU did a solid job of defending the conference’s leading scorer in Kendric Davis. The Mustangs’ guard, who entered the game averaging 19.6 points per game, had three points in the first half and finished with seven.
While the Pirates were able to slow down Davis, the rest of the Mustangs lit up the scoreboard in the second half.
“The interesting thing is they really didn’t do anything different in the second half,” Dooley said. “How did we guard them in the first half and not guard them in the second half? We guarded in the first half, that’s why we were right in the game, and we had one or two plays in the second half that didn't go our way that twisted our whole body language and that should never happen.”
SMU (18-5, 9-2) shot 8-for-15 from 3-point range in the final 20 minutes. SMU’s Emmanuel Bandoumel made a season-high six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to lead a Mustangs group with four players in double figures.
ECU’s offense went cold from 3-point range in the second half and stopped shooting the shot all together for long stretches. The Pirates went 2-of-7 from deep in the second half, after a 4-for-15 showing in the first half.
Vance Jackson entered as the AAC’s leading 3-point shooter at 45 percent, and he went 0-for-9 from deep. It was just the third time all season that the 6-foot-9 forward failed to make a 3-point shot.
“To his defense, he’s been on an unbelievable roll,” Dooley said of Jackson. “The law of averages, when you’re shooting 50 percent from 3-point for the season, he was due to have a night where he didn’t have it. Now he bailed us out the other night when he made a bunch and tonight I thought he had a couple good looks, but we need him to score.”
Tristen Newton, meanwhile, finished with 19 points to lead ECU, though he did much of his damage in the second half with the game out of hand. ECU center Ludgy Debaut matched his season high in rebounds with 11, four of which came on the offensive end as he helped extend possessions.
“Ludgy gave us great energy,” Dooley said. “Ludgy really gave us a lot of extra possessions and did some good things. And was good in ball-screen situations.”
The Pirates don’t play again at home until Feb. 23 when they host South Florida. ECU has road games at South Florida on Tuesday and Central Florida on Feb. 20 in between.