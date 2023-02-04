Ezra Ausar is looking at basketball a little differently.
The East Carolina freshman has been working on his jump shooting in his free time and throughout team practices. On Saturday against visiting SMU, Ausar figured it was time to peel the tarp back and take his new toy to the hardwood.
Ausar turned in a career high in points and rebounds, while teammates Brandon Johnson and RJ Felton lit up the scoreboard in a 77-72 win.
“Just staying consistent in the gym,” Ausar said after finishing with 19 points and 13 rebounds. “Not only working on my jump shot, but working on everything. Just trying to get my mojo back from my previous games. Now the main focus is to stay consistent.”
Ausar found success scoring in the paint with nifty spin moves and powerful drives to the rim that helped him score in double figures for nine consecutive games. Opponents noticed this, too, and have been limiting his touches under the rim. His production fell and he had to adjust.
That adjustment showed up against the Mustangs, who often left a few feet of separation whenever Ausar would touch the ball around the perimeter, daring him to shoot. This time, Ausar was prepared. He made several mid-range jumpers while his improved shooting helped him go 5-for-8 at the foul line.
When Ausar can contribute points away from the rim, the Pirates become that much more difficult a team to defend.
“It just makes it harder for a team to guard us,” Ausar said. “You know a lot of people want to take away my drive, so now I’m developing that jump shot and it’s going to be a hard time (to guard me) next year and the rest of this year.
“You know the game hasn’t really been coming for me. I would also say the way my performance has been in previous games is due to my work ethic and not being in the gym and it shows. So I just showed up today because I was ready. I prepared myself the right way and preparation is going to show and it showed today.”
ECU (12-12, 3-8 AAC) was led by Johnson who poured in a career-high 27 points. Felton never came off the floor and added 18 points, while Jaden Walker collected a career-high eight assists while running the point for 39 minutes.
Johnson and Felton helped the Pirates get off to a fast start as each went 3-for-3 from 3-point range in the first half. ECU made its first five 3-point attempts and finished 6-of-7 in the opening half. The perimeter shooting helped ECU to an 11-point lead late in the first half, and the Pirates took a 40-32 advantage into halftime.
SMU (8-16, 3-8) was able to battle back and grab a one-point lead with 10:57 to play in the second half, but the Pirates responded. Johnson went on a personal 8-0 to push the Pirates' lead to seven points. The cushion helped ECU weather the Mustangs’ final push when the visitors tied the score at 67-67 with 1:53 to play.
ECU connected on eight free throws and a dunk from Ausar as the Pirates held on for the win to snap a two-game losing streak.
“When you get off to a good start, like we did for South Florida, like we did tonight, we feel like your guys are ready,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “But you know they're going to hit and they're gonna hit you and you're going to get hit in the face. And we did, just like South Florida did to us and we didn't respond in that game until the last eight minutes. But I thought today in the second half when SMU did what they did, I thought our guys responded and so that's a big piece for us.”
The Pirates don’t play again until Feb. 11 when they travel to Tulane.