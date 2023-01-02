East Carolina’s Jaden Walker drives the lane against Temple’s Hysier Miller Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum. Walker and the Pirates nabbed a big early-season win on the road at Wichita State on Saturday.
East Carolina’s Ezra Ausar is defended by Temple’s Kur Jongkuch last Wednesday night at Minges Coliseum. Ausar scored 16 points in ECU’s win at Wichita State on Saturday.
The East Carolina men’s basketball team closed out Wichita State with sharp shooting at the foul line in a 79-69 road win Saturday.
The win was the Pirates’ first over the Shockers since they entered the American Athletic Conference in 2017-18. Wichita State had won the previous six meetings with ECU.
The Pirates, who struggled with 15 missed free throws in a loss to Temple on Wednesday, were dialed in throughout the game and went 19-of-22 from the foul line. They made free throws down the stretch to hold off the Shockers, as RJ Felton’s layup with 3:56 remaining in the game was the Pirates’ final made field goal
The Pirates made 10 free throws in the final 1:44 to secure their first conference win of the season.
Four players scored in doubled figures for ECU (10-5, 1-1 AAC), led by Brandon Johnson’s 17 points. Ezra Ausar scored 16 points, and the starting backcourt of Javon Small (14) and Felton (13) combined for 27 points.
Jaden Walker was in the starting lineup after coming off the bench against Temple and he finished with seven points, seven assists and five rebounds. Also, Wynston Tabbs scored eight points in his first game action since Dec. 6 at UNC Wilmington.
The Shockers’ Kenny Pohto scored a game-high 21 points with 11 rebounds, Shammah Scott scored 19 points and Jaron Pierre Jr. had 12.
Wichita State (7-7, 0-2) started the game with back-to-back 3-pointers by Pierre for a 6-0 lead. ECU responded by scoring 21 of the game’s next 27 points and went on to hold a lead through the entire first half.
ECU led 39-35 at halftime, but Wichita State didn’t go down easy. The Shockers chased down the Pirates with a 10-0 run to open the second half and regain the lead. A Tabbs’ layup ended the run, but back-to-back layups by Jaykwon Walton gave WSU its largest lead of the game at 49-41 with under 15 minutes to play.
The Pirates chipped away over the next five minutes before they took the lead for good on a Walker 3-pointer with 9:27 to play.