ECU's Diboundje

ECU’s Quentin Diboundje puts up a 3-pointer against Hampton this season. Diboundje and the Pirates lost to South Carolina State, 73-68, on Tuesday.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Returning home after four road games, the East Carolina men’s basketball team looked to stash away a victory against a visiting South Carolina State team that entered with no wins this season.

The Pirates started fast and opened a sizeable lead early, only to stumble and play from behind for more than 30 minutes in a 73-68 loss to the Bulldogs on Tuesday in Minges Coliseum.