...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO
7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
ECU’s Quentin Diboundje puts up a 3-pointer against Hampton this season. Diboundje and the Pirates lost to South Carolina State, 73-68, on Tuesday.
Returning home after four road games, the East Carolina men’s basketball team looked to stash away a victory against a visiting South Carolina State team that entered with no wins this season.
The Pirates started fast and opened a sizeable lead early, only to stumble and play from behind for more than 30 minutes in a 73-68 loss to the Bulldogs on Tuesday in Minges Coliseum.
ECU was able to slash a deficit that grew to as many as 11 points in the second half all the way down to three points with 2:55 to play, but the comeback effort fell short as the Pirates didn’t have enough time to catch the Bulldogs, who earned their first win of the season after starting 0-7.
“We got too comfortable and they took the lead,” said ECU’s Jaden Walker, who had seven points and four rebounds. “And during crunch time we tried to fight back and it was too late.”
ECU (5-3) has now lost consecutive games for the first time this season.
All of South Carolina State’s games have been on the road, and ECU coach Mike Schwartz believes that the continuous road tests have toughened the Bulldogs’ resolve. So when the Pirates made the reliable comeback push in the second half that has been commonplace this season, the Bulldogs didn’t fold like so many of ECU’s previous opponents.
“They weren’t going to be intimidated because they’ve been on the road so much,” Schwartz said. “They’ve been on the road every game and they’ve developed a thick skin from being on the road.”
ECU jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the game’s first five minutes. Brandon Johnson had seven of those points and RJ Felton added a 3-pointer. But the Pirates never could keep that pace as they let the Bulldogs crawl back into the game.
South Carolina State guard Lesown Hallums’ layup with 10:54 remaining in the first half gave the Bulldogs (1-7) a 13-12 lead, and they never trailed again. Hallums hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of the first half to turn a one-point margin into a 39-35 lead at halftime.
Hallums went on to score a game-high 22 points.
“I don’t know if maybe getting off to a good start, maybe guys’ minds went elsewhere,” Schwartz said. “... This had nothing to do with what happened on the offensive end, our numbers on offense were plenty good enough to win the game today. We didn’t defend. They were the hungrier team coming in 0-7.”
ECU shot 27-of-58 and had 21 assists.
The Pirates enjoyed a nice game from Ezra Ausar, who had a breakout performance with a team-high 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Ausar made his first six shots to start the game after never attempting more than four shots in any game this season.
He is the first freshman to lead the Pirates in scoring this season.
“I think he learned that if he runs the floor he can get out in transition for us,” Schwartz said of the 6-foot-9 Ausar.
Guard Javon Small led the Pirates with seven assists, while Kalib LaCount had four. Small finished with 12 points and has now scored in double figures in all eight games this season. Johnson chipped in 12 points and five rebounds, while Felton finished with 14 points.
“We are learning,” Ausar said, “and this is a game we learn from and move forward from.”
ECU is back in action at 7 p.m on Saturday when it hosts Campbell at Minges Coliseum.