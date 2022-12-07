WILMINGTON — East Carolina got an up-close look at what its basketball future could look like on Tuesday in Wilmington.
The Pirates lost, 74-61, to a UNC Wilmington team that played at a level and with a style that the Pirates would like to reach.
It was hard not to notice the similarities between the defensive principles that first-year ECU coach Mike Schwartz often talks about and the ones being deployed by the Seahawks. The host Seahawks crashed the lane for rebounds, battled for second-chance points under the basket and used a tight press defense that attacked the ball and threw the ECU offense out of whack.
“The way they defend is a great style of defense and it works for them,” Schwartz said of UNCW. “I think we have some subtle differences, but I do think there are some similarities in the style of play. I don’t think right now we’re built to be able to deny all over the floor like they do. They do a fantastic job with that, and there’s moments that we’ve had this season where we’ve been able to be more aggressive and create some offense with our defense. But tonight wasn’t one of those nights.”
ECU (6-4) entered Tuesday’s game averaging just under 27 three-point attempts per game this season. The perimeter game has been a source of points for the Pirates, who came in shooting 35 percent as a team. An aggressive approach by the Seahawks to defend the perimeter took away that part of the game for the ECU offense, which struggled to find any consistency in the half-court.
That defensive effort was made possible by UNCW’s lineup of long guards that hounded the Pirates all game. The style didn’t produce many turnovers as ECU finished with just 10 on the game, but it did make for a game filled with contested looks from all over the floor.
“I probably said it a million times over the past couple days preparing for them,” UNCW coach Takayo Siddle said. “We knew a lot of what they do on the offensive end was shooting 3s and they make a lot of them. What I kept telling the guys was if we take (3s) away and don’t let them get them off, it’s going to be hard for them to make them.”
Benjamin Bayela’s corner 3 with 4:30 remaining in the game was the first made 3-pointer for ECU, which finished 2-of-13 from deep. The made shot was part of the largest scoring run of the game for the Pirates, a 7-0 swing that cut the deficit to 16 points at 61-45.
The Pirates let the game get away and found themselves facing a large deficit to a seasoned Seahawks group that was playing with confidence.
The Seahawks (7-3) improved their winning streak to six games and have weaved their way through a demanding nonconference schedule that prepared them to handle young and inexperienced teams like ECU. The Seahawks’ three losses this season came against then-No. 1 North Carolina, then-No. 25 and now fifth-ranked Connecticut and Oklahoma.
ECU traded baskets and kept the score close early but collapsed at the end of the first half. The Pirates didn’t make a field goal for the final 6:40 of the half. Jaden Walker’s layup at the 6:40 mark cut the deficit to 17-16, but the Pirates only let the margin slip away from them as they couldn’t find the bottom of the net from the field.
The Seahawks closed the half on a 13-3 run to take a 36-24 lead into halftime.
Freshman Ezra Ausar and Walker each had two fouls in the game’s first 10 minutes, and both headed to the bench to avoid any more fouls. Not having both of those players helped deepen the cracks in the Pirates’ efforts as the Seahawks began to pull away for good.
“Foul trouble in the first half affected us because I did not want to pull Ezra out of the game,” Schwartz said. “... When he went out, he really missed a lot of the first half with two fouls and the same with Jaden Walker.
“Those were two guys at the rim and defensively, they were well-suited to give us a chance to compete and those two guys going out in the first half, with the amount of time they missed in terms of being in foul trouble, the latter half of the first half is where we got in trouble and it’s where the game got away from us.”
Javon Small led ECU with a game-high 19 points. Ausar added 12 points and seven rebounds in his second career start and Brandon Johnson finished with eight points and nine rebounds.
UNCW was led by Trazarien White’s 18 points. White did most of his scoring at the foul line, going 10-for-17.
The foul line provided an opportunity for points in a game where the two teams combined for 52 fouls. The Pirates couldn’t take advantage, however, and finished 11-of-25 on free throws.
“You have to be able to get to the rim as best as you can and you have to capitalize when you’re fouled,” Schwartz said. “We went through a real tough stretch of not being able to make free throws.”
The Seahawks led by as many as 23 points in the second half, and although ECU was able to get within 11 on two occasions inside 30 seconds, the rally was too late.
The Pirates return home to host Coppin State at 2 p.m. on Sunday.