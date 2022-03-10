A familiar scoring drought, an issue that chased around the East Carolina men’s basketball team this season like a defender hurrying around a screen, gripped the Pirates during the most crucial moment of the season.
The Pirates had jumped ahead of Cincinnati by one after a Tristen Newton 3-pointer with 3:44 to play. His jumper from the corner was the end of a six-minute stretch where the teams traded points, neither making more progress than a one-possession lead.
All of a sudden, ECU stopped trading and began to give.
The Bearcats closed Thursday’s American Athletic Conference tournament game by scoring the final 12 points and sent ECU to a 74-63 first-round exit.
Joe Dooley’s team finished the season with a 15-15 record. It was their first non-losing season since going 17-17 in the 2013-14 season.
Newton had been the Pirates’ best player all season, and his scoring traits showed up as he carried the team’s offense for much of the game. The AAC’s third-leading scorer flirted with a triple-double, and at times was seemingly everyone on the court at once.
He finished with a game-high 26 points, and added nine rebounds and six assists. Teammate Vance Jackson, who had scored 60 combined points in two regular season games with Cincinnati, finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Jackson finished the season as the conference’s top 3-point shooter, but he couldn’t dial in the range against the Bearcats and went 2-for-10 from deep.
ECU’s Tremont Robinson-White didn’t miss a shot, going 3-for-3 for seven points, while Brandon Suggs chipped in with six.
Eighth-seeded Cincinnati (18-14) had three players finish in double figures, led by 22 points from David DeJulius. He scored six of his team’s final 12 points of the game to help seal the win.
The ninth-seeded Pirates took a 41-40 lead into halftime and led by as many as five in the first half. Newton and Jackson were terrific and provided a formidable 1-2 punch while combining for 27 points in the opening half.
ECU shot 60 percent from the field (15-of-25) and tested Cincinnati’s struggling defense.
The Pirates, however, cooled off to shoot 8-of-28 in the final 20 minutes. Jackson couldn’t get any of his six 3-point attempts to fall, while Suggs and Alanzo Frink were held scoreless after halftime.
Neither team took control of the game until the final minutes.
A 5-0 ECU run powered by a Robinson-White 3-pointer and a Jackson jumper pushed the lead to 52-48 with 12:49 to play. Then the offense broke. Newton was the only ECU player to score in the final 12:49 of the game.
Newton scored his team’s final 11 points (including four free throws).
Still, the Pirates gave themselves a chance to move on when they took a one-point lead at 63-62 with 3:44 to play when Robinson-White found Newton for a contested corner 3. The Pirates never scored again, missing their last six shots, and didn’t have an answer to stop the Bearcats from pulling away for a comfortable victory.
Cincinnati advances to Friday’s quarterfinals, where it will play top-seeded Houston at 1 p.m.