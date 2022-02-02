Alanzo Frink started it with a layup. Tristen Newton didn’t hesitate when it was his turn and made two jumpers. Tremont Robinson-White was next with a three-point play, then Newton swished two free throws.
Those 11 points early in the second half against visiting Temple made up the longest scoring run of the game for the East Carolina men’s basketball team, which offered a glimpse into the recent past that served as a reminder that this team had the ability to score points in a flurry.
Yet too often those glimpses are just that. The Pirates haven’t been able to sustain any type of consistent offense, which again was the source of another American Athletic Conference loss, this one 71-63 to the Owls.
“We got what we deserved,” Pirates coach Joe Dooley said.
Poor shooting has been bankrolling what is now five consecutive losses for the Pirates (11-10, 2-7 AAC), and the lack of offense has poisoned the rest of what the Pirates do (did) well.
ECU’s defense has been stretched thin because of missed shots on the other end, which force the team into playing transition defense as opponents race down the floor.
Playing defense in a sprint isn’t ideal.
“It’s really defense,” ECU third-year player Tristen Newton said. “Earlier in the year, we were playing a lot better defense so we got stops and could run out (on offense), and when we run out, people are open. Transition defense is hard.”
Temple (12-7, 5-3) tested that theory by shooting 41 percent (19-of-51) from the field.
The Pirates, meanwhile, haven’t seen 40 percent since shooting 53 percent in a Jan. 18 loss to Central Florida.
ECU has been stuck in a shooting slump ever since. The slump is unrivaled over the past decade. The Pirates have shot less than 30 percent from the field 16 times since the 2010-11 season, with three of those instances coming in consecutive games this season.
Wednesday’s 33 percent effort against Temple stopped that streak. In no other season since 2010-11 did ECU shoot under 30 percent more than twice.
The Pirates were in danger of reaching that dubious mark once again with a 29 percent effort from the field in the first half (8-of-28). They trailed the Owls 28-22 at the break, before finding a bit of a rhythm in the second half.
It was during that 11-0 run early in the second half that ECU cut its deficit to two points (35-33). The offense looked fluid.
Newton was aggressive in finding space and shooting open shots, and the offense found success shooting early in the shot clock while not letting the halfcourt sets run stale.
“We have to find the right balance of when to attack and when to set up the play and run the play and keep the ball moving,” Newton said. “When we’re open, we need to shoot open shots.”
In order to do that more often, Newton offered a solution: Just play.
“At this point, we’re thinking too much,” Newton said. “We have shooters. Vance (Jackson) can shoot, J.J. (Miles), everybody can shoot. So if we play our game we’ll be all right. We’ve been thinking too much right now.”
The Pirates never got closer than within two points in the second half as Temple used an 11-0 run of its own to push its lead up to double figures.
The Owls were led by Kinston native Damian Dunn’s 26 points. He’s been a thorn in the Pirates’ side since he delivered a 3-pointer at the buzzer in a Jan. 8 win over the Pirates.
ECU, losers of five straight and seven of its last eight games, hasn’t won consecutive games since Dunn’s dagger.
ECU’s starting backcourt of Newton (22 points) and Robinson-White (10) combined for 32 points, the second-most this season when the duo is paired together.
Elsewhere, Jackson scored 18 points and Frink and RJ Felton each added four.
The Pirates play again at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Tulane.