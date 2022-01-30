Cincinnati let East Carolina hang around and the Pirates almost made them pay for it.
The Pirates, struggling to shoot the ball for much of the game, happily accepted the Bearcats’ gracious offer of not pulling too far ahead.
ECU played its best stretch of basketball in the final four minutes and took a brief lead in the final minute, but couldn’t answer a late Bearcats’ basket when Tristen Newton’s final heave fell short in a 60-59 loss on Sunday at Minges Coliseum.
Vance Jackson carried the offensive weight for Pirates for much of the game and finished with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. He also had a monster game in the Pirates’ first meeting with the Bearcats this season when he scored a season-high 35 points.
The Pirates’ 6-foot-9 forward took advantage of several favorable matchups. When he was guarded by Bearcats’ 6-7 guard Jeremiah Davenport, Jackson could shoot over the smaller defender or drive and find success in the post.
When Cincinnati deployed 7-1 center Hayden Koval to guard Jackson of the perimeter, he found success of the dribble.
“Just looking for a mismatch within our offense to give us the best opportunity to score,” Jackson said of his success against Cincinnati this season. “Davenport is a little smaller and I could post him up, and then the other guy is taller and I could beat him off the dribble and try to make plays off rotation.”
It was Jackson who connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the game. But the hot start fizzled as ECU (11-9, 2-6 AAC) didn't make another shot until RJ Felton’s 3 came with 5:32 remaining. The Pirates went 10:30 without a made basket, instead relying on free throws to keep pace with Cincinnati.
The Pirates finished the first half 5-of-24, with all of their made shots coming from 3-point range. ECU’s ability to get to the free-throw line and find success — 23-for-27 — helped make the lack of offense tolerable.
A 5-0 run to end the first half cut the Pirates’ deficit to 32-26, and kept them in the hunt.
“We didn’t have a 2-point field goal in the first half,” ECU coach Joe Dooley said. “Those are the things that are momentum changing and confidence changing, and they make the game a lot easier for you if you finish at the rim and we didn’t finish at the rim in the first half.”
The Pirates recorded their first non-3-pointer of the game with 17:42 remaining in the second half when Jackson finished a layup. That opened the door for the Pirates to go on a 8-0 run, which was capped by another basket in the lane by Jackson, who created contact and drew a foul but wasn’t able to complete the and-1.
Cincinnati’s size was an issue for the Pirates as the Bearcats defended the rim well and created tough looks for ECU’s shooters. Abdul Ado, a 6-foot-11 forward, blocked two shots and Koval added another block.
The Bearcats (15-6, 5-3) had five blocks in all, and held the Pirates to 29 percent from the field.
“We have to remain confident that during this rough stretch we can guard the way we’re capable of,” Dooley said. “We’ll shoot it better, hopefully. This is about as rough a three-game stretch as I've ever seen, but a lot of that is also a tribute to all three of these teams being good defensively.”
ECU has now gone three consecutive games without scoring 60 points. The Pirates had scored at least 62 points in every game of the season before this stretch.
Dooley attributed some of the offensive woes to playing stout defenses. Houston is 13th in the country in adjusted defense, per KenPom. Cincinnati is 25th in the same metric.
“Teams hit this every season where you get into a little bit of a funk,” Dooley said. “But also when you look at Houston and Memphis and Cincinnati, they’re all top-30 in adjusted defense and they put us in some tough spots.”
ECU’s leading scorer this season in Tristen Newton emerged from a game-long hibernation to pour in nine points in a span of 85 seconds in the second half. Newton finished with 14.
Jackson and Newton combined to score 19 of the Pirates' final 21 points during a stretch that included a 7-0 ECU run that gave it a brief, 59-58 lead.
Newton drew a charge on Bearcats guard Mika Adams-Woods (he scored a team-high 21 points) with 39 seconds left to keep the deficit at one point as ECU got the ball back. A sideline out-of-bounds play with 36 seconds remaining led to a pair of free throws from Jackson which gave the Pirates their first lead since the first half.
CIncinnati’s David DeJulius got an offensive rebound and answered with a floater in the lane with three seconds remaining to connect on the game-winning shot. Newton had one chance at delivering another game-winner, but his long 3 from the wing fell short.
The Pirates will have a chance to change their fortunes on Wednesday when they host Temple in a 7 p.m. start.