...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 11
East Carolina forward Ezra Ausar (2) breaks away for a layup against Houston during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
East Carolina guard RJ Felton (3) goes to the basket while being as Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) blocks a shot by East Carolina guard RJ Felton (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
East Carolina guard Jaden Walker (21) shoots the ball as Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) gets a hand up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
East Carolina center Ludgy Debaut (24), left, is greeted by teammate Dave Kasanganay as he walks to the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
East Carolina head coach Michael Schwartz reacts as East Carolina plays Houston during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
East Carolina head coach Michael Schwartz talks to his team during a timeout as East Carolina plays Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) goes to the basket as East Carolina guard Jaden Walker (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) drives to the basket as East Carolina guard Jaden Walker defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) handles the ball as East Carolina guard Quentin Diboundje (4) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Houston forward Jarace Walker (25) goes to the basket as East Carolina center Ludgy Debaut (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
East Carolina forward Ezra Ausar (2) breaks away for a layup against Houston during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
East Carolina guard RJ Felton (3) goes to the basket while being as Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) blocks a shot by East Carolina guard RJ Felton (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
East Carolina guard Jaden Walker (21) shoots the ball as Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) gets a hand up during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
East Carolina center Ludgy Debaut (24), left, is greeted by teammate Dave Kasanganay as he walks to the bench during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
East Carolina head coach Michael Schwartz reacts as East Carolina plays Houston during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
East Carolina head coach Michael Schwartz talks to his team during a timeout as East Carolina plays Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) goes to the basket as East Carolina guard Jaden Walker (21) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) drives to the basket as East Carolina guard Jaden Walker defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) handles the ball as East Carolina guard Quentin Diboundje (4) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Houston won 60-46.
Ron Jenkins - freelancer, FR171331 AP
Houston forward Jarace Walker (25) goes to the basket as East Carolina center Ludgy Debaut (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.
Even Houston coach Kelvin Sampson allowed himself to be impressed by East Carolina freshman Ezra Ausar, whose record-setting performance in Friday’s game helped the Pirates compete against the top-ranked team in the country during their second-round game in the American Athletic Conference tournament.
The ninth-seeded Pirates lost, 60-46, their season coming to an end on the floor of Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cougars advanced with their seventh consecutive tournament win and clearly have aspirations of playing deep into March, though ECU gave them a tough test that served as a wake-up call for a program that has not lost on the road or at a neutral site all season.
“He was really good tonight. He is a tough kid,” Sampson said of Ausar. “To have 19 rebounds and 18 points, that’s impressive. I’m impressed with him, he’s a tough kid.”
Ausar set the AAC tournament record for rebounds with 19, breaking former ECU player Kentrell Barkley’s previous record of 16 against Temple in the 2017 tournament. Ausar also added 18 points and two assists.
ECU (16-17) played a tough brand of basketball, especially in a first half that included seven different lead changes. The Pirates led by four early on, then battled back to take a 21-20 lead on Ausar’s layup with 1:23 to play in the first half.
“Just so proud of Ezra and today was a great performance in terms of fighting some of the very best frontcourt players in the country,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “And as a unit, Houston, we know how dynamic they are in terms of the frontcourt scoring, rebounding, defense, but for Ezra to come out and get 19 rebounds, we challenged Ezra midway through conference play to become an elite rebounder and obviously, it’s not shocking to say this, but this is his best rebounding performance so just so proud of Ezra all season and today.”
The Pirates’ freshman had already secured a double-double in the first half with 12 points and 10 boards. His play helped frustrate a Cougars team that was used to being the source of all of the frustration this season.
“My biggest thing was just playing hard all game,” Ausar said. “I wasn’t chasing rebounds, I was doing whatever it took to win. I wasn’t just worrying about my statistics, like, I was doing whatever it took for my team to win and obviously grabbing rebounds was one of them. I didn't try to do too much.”
Houston (30-2) entered the break with just a two-point lead, and the Pirates expected their opponent to begin the final 20 minutes with an aggressive mindset. Houston scored the first six points of the second half to go up 29-21, and the Cougars’ lead never dipped below six points as they found a way to pull away for good.
“We knew at halftime how aggressive they would come out both defensively and offensively,” Schwartz said. “So it’s one thing to be prepared for it but with a team that hasn’t experienced a whole lot of it, to feel it (is another). So once the first four or five minutes of the second half went by, I thought we adapted a little bit and the game became more normal for us. But clearly, the difference in the game was the first four-to-six minutes of that second half because of their intensity.”
ECU was able to hold Houston to its lowest shooting percentage of the season at 28.1 percent (16-of-57).
The Pirates shot 31 percent. RJ Felton scored eight points, with Brandon Johnson and Quentin Diboundje each adding seven points.
ECU’s 16 wins are the most for the program since going 17-17 in the 2013-14 season under coach Jeff Lebo. Schwartz made huge strides in identifying and creating an identity of defense and effort in his first season at the helm.
The first-year coach said that he believed his team was playing its best basketball in the final stretch of the season, which led to a tournament win in the first round against a South Florida team that had beaten them twice in the regular season, and a strong effort against the nation’s top team.
“I’m proud of all the guys, whether they were returning players or incoming players, to put two feet in where they didn't know where it was going because the vision was new to everybody,” Schwartz said. “... I really feel we were playing our best basketball down the stretch here in the last maybe two-to-three weeks. In a very difficult stretch when you talk about all the games we had on the road, the opponents that we were playing, then postseason play to come in (Tuesday) versus a team that had beaten us twice throughout the regular season.
“We were obviously down Javon Small and Ben Bayela, so we were pretty thin in terms of rotation and available minutes. So just so proud of our guys to stay with it. We obviously weren't fighting at the end of the regular season for a regular-season championship, but if you came to practice every day, if you came to any kind of workouts with the guys, you would feel like we were fighting for a national championship. I’m just so proud of their approach, as obviously our season comes to an end, and so that would be the thing that we can take some positivity going into the offseason.”