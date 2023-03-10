Even Houston coach Kelvin Sampson allowed himself to be impressed by East Carolina freshman Ezra Ausar, whose record-setting performance in Friday’s game helped the Pirates compete against the top-ranked team in the country during their second-round game in the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The ninth-seeded Pirates lost, 60-46, their season coming to an end on the floor of Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. The Cougars advanced with their seventh consecutive tournament win and clearly have aspirations of playing deep into March, though ECU gave them a tough test that served as a wake-up call for a program that has not lost on the road or at a neutral site all season.