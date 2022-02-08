Missing five consecutive games with an injury didn’t stop East Carolina’s Brandon Suggs from giving up his body when the Pirates needed it most.
The Pirates’ third-year player positioned himself in the lane and used his chest to absorb the right hip of Tulsa’s Jeriah Horne, and drew a key charge on the soaring forward in the final 30 seconds of Tuesday’s American Athletic Conference game.
Suggs’ play gave ECU the ball back with enough time for Vance Jackson to bury a contested, game-winning 3-pointer as the Pirates earned a 73-71 win.
ECU snapped a six-game losing streak with its first win since a chaotic, comeback home victory over Memphis on Jan. 15.
The 6-foot-6 Suggs was playing in his first game since suffering an ankle injury on Jan. 18. and had missed five consecutive games. The team hadn’t won since Suggs was forced out of the lineup. And Pirates coach Joe Dooley wasn’t sure if his two-way forward would be available for the game, only to have Suggs cleared and play 31 minutes.
“It was good to have him back out there,” Dooley told Pirate Radio in the postgame. “... We didn’t know today if he was going to play and he played 30 minutes.”
ECU (12-11, 3-8) had a tough time finding any offense from the perimeter in the first half and went 1-for-15 from deep.
And it was those same looks that helped the Pirates make up a 32-27 halftime deficit with a 5-0 run to open the second half, which was started with Jackson’s first 3-pointer of the game. It was clear that those first-half misses from deep, all 14 of them, didn’t dissuade the Pirates from letting it fly in the second half.
They were dead set on counting by three, remained aggressive from the perimeter, and were rewarded with a much-needed win.
ECU finished a respectable 34 percent from range by going 9-for-14 in the final 20 minutes.
Jackson led all scorers with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half thanks to a 6-for-8 effort from beyond the arc after halftime. The Pirates forward has now scored at least 22 points in three of the past four games.
“I’m a shooter,” Jackson said in a postgame interview with ESPN+. “I got unlimited confidence. I believe in my work. One miss isn’t going to knock me off my confidence.”
Tremont Robinson-White, who missed Saturday’s loss at Tulane due to a non-COVID illness, made three 3s and scored all of his 13 points in the second half. Tristen Newton finished with nine points, making this just the second game all season where he failed to score at least 10.
Ludgy Debaut matched a season high with eight points. ECU’s 7-foot center last scored eight on Nov. 18.
The Pirates held an eight-point lead with 7:10 remaining in the game, and a seven-point lead with 4:22 left. ECU couldn’t put the game away, however, as Tulsa rallied with a 10-0 run to take a 71-68 lead.
Horne scored five of his team-high 18 points during that scoring run.
Newton made a difficult fadeaway jumper with 39 seconds left to cut the deficit to 71-70, then Suggs drew a critical charge on the other end to set up Jackson’s dagger with 11 seconds remaining. The Golden Hurricane (7-15, 1-10) couldn’t convert on their final inbound play as the Pirates hung on for a win.
“We just push each other every day. Coach Dooley every day tells us we’re right there,” Jackson said. “Most of our losses, we lost ourselves. And if we play a full 40 (minutes), we can play with everybody. That losing streak is over and now it’s time to get as many as we can to end the season.”