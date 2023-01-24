It wasn’t until RJ Felton sat nursing a cramping calf muscle that Tulsa got a break from the East Carolina guard who left his mark on Tuesday’s game.
Felton, along with teammate Brandon Johnson, ripped off a big second half to guide ECU to a 76-66 American Athletic Conference win that snapped a five-game losing streak. It was the Pirates’ first win in 2023.
Play was stopped with 2:30 remaining in the game with Felton lying in front of the Pirates’ bench with a severe leg cramp.
“When I went up for a rebound my whole leg locked up on me,” Felton said. “Top five worst cramps for me.”
He missed 58 seconds of game time and checked back in with 1:32 to go after receiving treatment on the bench.
Felton scored 23 points, 17 of which came in the second half. He has now scored in double figures in six of the past seven games. Johnson added 14 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 24 while also adding eight rebounds.
“This is a big win and a very big emotional win,” said Felton, whose team’s last win came on Dec. 31 against Wichita State. “We look to build off of it and we’ll try to pile up wins.”
The matchup featured the bottom two teams in the conference as each entered with one win. Tulsa is now the only team in the AAC without at least two conference wins, as ECU improved to 11-10 overall and 2-6 in the conference.
Tulsa (5-14, 1-7) snapped a seven-game losing streak and earned its first conference win on Saturday when it defeated Tulane, but it couldn’t climb over a fresh ECU squad that was playing its first game in six days.
“That time that we had during the bye week, we had a lot of bumps and bruises we had to get over,” Felton said. “We locked in at practice, we scouted them throughout the week and we locked in.”
Neither team led by more than one possession until Tulsa found some breathing room near the end of the first half as a 6-0 scoring run gave the Golden Hurricane a five-point lead. They took that margin into halftime and led 32-27.
But ECU found a way to put together one of its better halves all season and stormed back. Felton scored the final six points of the first half for ECU, then also scored the first points of the second half while converting a layup on a fastbreak opportunity created by a Kalib LaCount steal.
LaCount, starting at point guard for the injured Javon Small, finished with a game-high three steals, including one early in the second half where he swiped the ball then tossed it behind his back to Johnson who finished with a layup.
“I always say, day-by-day we will learn to play without Javon,” Johnson said. “He’s a key piece, we miss him and we just gotta keep going.”
ECU grabbed its first lead since 6:04 remained in the first half when it took control at 46-43 with 9:11 remaining in the game. The Pirates battled from down by as many as seven points with the help of a 9-0 run powered by Felton and Johnson. The pair combined to score 13 straight points for ECU during a six-minute stretch.
“I just know his game so well and he knows my game,” Johnson said of Felton. “So we feed off each other.”
Tulsa answered with a 5-0 run to push its lead back to two, but it didn’t last long as ECU ripped off an 11-0 run behind some sharp shooting from Felton and Benjamin Bayela, who made two 3-pointers and Felton made another to go with a driving layup as ECU took its largest lead of the game at 57-48.
Quentin Diboundje, who led the Pirates in scoring in each of the past two games, scored six points, all of which came on a 6-of-8 effort from the foul line as he attempted just one shot from the field. Ezra Ausar went scoreless with two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes.
“The competitiveness, the spirit, the energy of the team has not wavered. Is there obviously frustration and disappointment from losing and being on a spell that we’ve been on? Absolutely,” ECU coach Mike Schwartz said. “... It feels good. I know it feels good to the guys in the locker room. It feels a lot different after a win. But that’s going to fade really quickly. And we’re just going to have to get back and try and be better because we know what we got coming down the pipe and we just have to get better.”
Schwartz gave an update on the injured Small and said the sophomore is expected to be out for at least three to four weeks.
“So whether we get him back at the end of the season, we’ll see, that’s up in the air,” Schwartz said. “We may be able to have him toward the latter part of the season into the AAC tournament, or we may not and that is just a determining factor.
Schwartz also said that Wynston Tabbs has stepped away from the team to focus on his health. Tabbs missed all of last season due to a knee injury and has played in 13 games this season while averaging 3.5 points per game.
ECU doesn’t play again until noon on Sunday when it hosts Wichita State.