The East Carolina men’s basketball team found itself in a tailspin that spoiled a strong start on Wednesday against host South Florida.
The Pirates lost control of the game soon after taking an early lead and struggled to provide any resistance against the Bulls in a 71-63 American Athletic Conference loss in Tampa, Fla.
USF guard Tyler Harris, the conference’s leader in made 3-pointers, finished with a game-high 21 points. Harris was deadly from beyond the arc where he shot 5-of-10 while finding ways to beat the ECU defense time and time again.
The Bulls shot 43.5 percent (10-of-23) from 3-point range as the Pirates had issues defending the versatile lineup that also produced 28 points in the paint.
Guard Jamir Chaplin scored 17 points and center Russel Tchewa found success inside and finished with a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulls (10-13, 3-7 AAC) completed the season sweep of the Pirates.
ECU (11-12, 2-8) seemed to respond to a blowout loss to Wichita State on Sunday with energy and showed it early against USF. The Pirates went on a pair of scoring runs in the game’s first five minutes to take a 14-6 lead.
But the lead only dwindled from there as USF battered the Pirates from all over the floor with Tchewa’s inside presence, diving layups by Ryan Conwell and sharpshooting from Harris. ECU’s lead evaporated in a little more than five minutes and the Bulls went on to take a 44-30 lead into halftime.
The slide only continued for ECU in the second half as the Pirates fell behind by 23 points after the Bulls exited the break with an 11-2 scoring run. It wasn’t until the final minute of the game that the Pirates were able to cut the deficit to single digits, but the charge came too late.
RJ Felton scored 18 points to pace ECU, while freshman Ezra Ausar added 15 points with eight rebounds. Brandon Johnson scored 10 points, Jaden Walker had seven and Kalib LaCount finished with six.
ECU returns home at 4 p.m. on Saturday when it hosts SMU.