Something special was brewing inside Minges Coliseum on Wednesday night. Whatever it was felt tangible, like it could have been plucked right out of the air and stowed away somewhere safe.

East Carolina honored the late Jeff Charles with a moving video tribute that featured the longtime broadcaster’s most memorable calls over his 35-year career, accompanied by words of appreciation from former athletes and radio partners at halftime of the men’s basketball game. The Pirates' improbable 75-71 comeback win over visiting Cincinnati felt like more than a favorable outcome in a regular-season basketball game.