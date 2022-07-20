Among the many tasks new East Carolina men’s basketball coach Mike Schwartz set out to accomplish upon arriving in Greenville was to discover restaurants where he and his coaching staff could take potential recruits during official visits.
Barbeque spots dominated the list, while more upscale eateries were found to be welcoming as well.
During one meal at Nino’s Cucina Italiana, Schwartz had an experience that helped him confirm that he found the right job and the right home. At the end of the meal, as Schwartz and his staff were leaving the restaurant, the new coach recalled people shouting at his party.
He was a little confused.
“We were walking out and all of a sudden a table of about 10 people started screaming ‘Purple!’ and we looked at them like they were crazy,” Schwartz said. “I think it was (assistant coach) Riley Davis who knew that when someone chants purple, you say gold. So we went back and forth.
“The fan base and the passion of this community is awesome. ECU Pirate fans, this fan base, they come to see the Pirates. They don’t come to see the opponent. … The fan base here is passionate and they come here to support the Pirates and that’s so awesome. As a college coach, that’s what you look for. That’s what you look for when you determine if this place is exciting and if you want to be there. And this place sure as heck has that.”
Schwartz told this story during the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s July Power Luncheon on Tuesday at the Hilton Greenville. It was one of his first appearances speaking to members of the public since he took the job in March.
The first-year head coach spoke about a number of topics like how he plans to keep the Pirates competitive in the name, image and likeness era, how he sees the team’s new roster melding into a cohesive unit, and how he plans to build a culture with passion and vigor.
The Pirates have five incoming freshmen on scholarship and two more freshmen walk-ons. Three transfers along with six returning players fill out the 16-man roster. Schwartz said that he could have gone a couple of different ways when building this roster, and the route he chose was to lean heavily on incoming freshmen as he looks to build a culture.
“With the transfer portal it would have been more convenient and less time-consuming to go right to that transfer portal to get experienced players from all around the country,” he said. “But we really didn’t want to do that. We wanted to go get guys that we could develop over the course of three, four and five years, have them here in Greenville, and develop a sense of pride in Greenville.
“The way you do that is to get guys that are freshmen and sophomores and have them here. And you have to keep them. Retention is just as important as recruiting right now. We want them to have a first-class experience as an ECU student-athlete. The transfer portal has made it very easy to do well and venture off. So that’s something within building a program that’s very important to us that we can develop this connection and love affair with our student-athletes.”
Schwartz said that the team will open the season on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at home against Mercer. He also revealed that the team will travel to Florida Gulf Coast University for a tournament, and also mentioned a road game at Old Dominion.
He and his staff have been busy hammering out the details of the schedule, with goals of building the program to a point where teams from the ACC, Big 12 and SEC will schedule games against ECU. To do that will take some work, however.
Coming from a top program in the nation in Tennessee, Schwartz knows about the politics regarding scheduling. He explained that teams that are in the top half of the NET and RPI ratings in the country don’t want to play schools with poor ratings because it doesn’t benefit the better program which is looking to improve its NCAA tournament resume.
“They either want to play Quad 1 or Quad 2 games,” Schwartz said of top programs. “... Where the (ECU) program has been recently, it’s been in the Quad 3 and Quad 4. So the only way you can play those teams is if they’re willing to pay you $80,000 or $90,000 to play at their place.
“We have to get ourselves out of the Quad 3 and Quad 4 area so that we can handpick some of this stuff and force these schools to play us in a series. And that’s our goal. If we can get into that Top 100, the schedule will continue to get stronger and stronger. The other schools, it doesn’t benefit them to play us. They look at the numbers and say, ‘If we play in their building and win it does nothing for us.’”
The way Schwartz spoke about reviving the ECU basketball program was pointed and direct. He has a plan and it is abundantly clear that he has the energy and vision to mold his new team into a competitive threat. And while his plan will certainly take time, especially with a new roster, nearly half of which are freshmen, Schwartz has a defined roadmap to take the Pirates upward.