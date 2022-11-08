022422_gdr_ecubasketball-3.jpg

East Carolina’s Brandon Johnson shoots the ball during a game against South Florida at Minges Coliseum last season. The Pirates open the season tonight against Mercer.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

During his session with reporters on Monday, East Carolina men’s basketball’s first-year head coach Mike Schwartz didn’t give away too many secrets.

Schwartz didn’t unveil the starting lineup, nor did he say whether Wynston Tabbs would see minutes in the team’s season opener, and instead he kept the lid on the guard’s minutes expectation after he missed all of last season with an injury.