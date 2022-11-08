...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts up to
35 kt and choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
East Carolina’s Brandon Johnson shoots the ball during a game against South Florida at Minges Coliseum last season. The Pirates open the season tonight against Mercer.
During his session with reporters on Monday, East Carolina men’s basketball’s first-year head coach Mike Schwartz didn’t give away too many secrets.
Schwartz didn’t unveil the starting lineup, nor did he say whether Wynston Tabbs would see minutes in the team’s season opener, and instead he kept the lid on the guard’s minutes expectation after he missed all of last season with an injury.
The good news is that all of those questions will be answered before long as the Pirates host Mercer today at 7 p.m. in the first game of the Schwartz era.
“Every single time we get together as a team, it’s still an opportunity for us to get better and for our guys to grow,” Schwartz said when asked if he had decided on a starting five. “Yeah, we have some guys in mind and we think we know where it’s looking. But right now our guys still have every opportunity we have to take advantage to try and get better, which means guys can put themselves in a better position as they get closer to seven o’clock (Tuesday).”
As for Tabbs, Schwartz said that he will see how the senior guard is feeling following shootaround ahead of the game.
The Pirates are coming off a 15-15 season and are only bringing back 14.8 points per game from last year’s squad. RJ Felton returns as the leading scorer from a year ago when he averaged 5.1 points per game. Brandon Johnson (4.7 points) and Ludgy Debaut (2.4) also return.
This year’s team will have to find consistent scoring without the services of Tristen Newton — transferred to UConn — who led the team with 17.7 points per game. Also gone are Vance Jackson (AAC 3-point leader and 13.1 points) Brandon Suggs (10.1), Tremont Robinson-White (7.1) and Alanzo Frink (5.7).
Schwartz said that any number of players could see minutes against Mercer as he aims to find a consistent group that he can count on both offensively and on the defensive side of the floor. An extended rotation isn’t out of the question as ECU winds its way through the nonconference portion of the schedule.
Conference play doesn’t begin until Dec. 28 against Temple.
After Mercer on Tuesday, ECU has home games against Presbyterian (4 p.m. Saturday) and Hampton (7 p.m. on Nov. 16). The Pirates then hit the road for the three-game Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
“You do want to see how guys react when the lights come on and they see someone else in front of them,” Schwartz said. “So I think with that, there’s a chance that more guys may play or minutes may be divvied up a little bit more. But once game time comes and you’re in the flow of the game, the guys that are getting it done, the guys that are playing, and hopefully we’re having some success out there, those will be the guys that obviously get a bulk of the minutes. But probably without a doubt we’ll go a little bit deeper earlier in the season just to see what everybody has.”
This will be Schwartz’s first game as a head coach and 24th season coaching basketball. When asked if he anticipates feeling nervous or excited, Schwartz said that he will likely feel a wide range of emotions.
“Probably both,” he said. “You know, this is my 24th year and so I’ve had a chance to be a part of a lot of opening nights and first games and so I think that’s exciting for everybody — players, coaches, it doesn’t matter if you’re the head coach, an assistant, a player, it’s just an exciting time of year.”