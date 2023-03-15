Small 1 pic.jpg

ECU’s Javon Small entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The sophomore guard averaged 15.8 points in 18 games this season.

 Craig Moyer/The Daily Reflector

Two East Carolina men’s basketball players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday as Javon Small and Saxby Sunderland will look to play elsewhere next season.

Small was the Pirates’ starting point guard for 18 games before he went down with a knee injury and never returned to the court. Sunderland, a freshman guard on a guard-heavy team, played in 11 games and scored six points.