...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
ECU’s Javon Small entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. The sophomore guard averaged 15.8 points in 18 games this season.
Two East Carolina men’s basketball players entered the transfer portal on Wednesday as Javon Small and Saxby Sunderland will look to play elsewhere next season.
Small was the Pirates’ starting point guard for 18 games before he went down with a knee injury and never returned to the court. Sunderland, a freshman guard on a guard-heavy team, played in 11 games and scored six points.
The sophomore Small emerged as one of the team's better players at the start of the season. He started 17 games, averaged 15.8 points, and finished with 100 assists, just shy of Jaden Walker’s team-high of 101, despite Small playing just over half of ECU’s 33 games.
Small played sparingly as a freshman during the 2021-22 season under coach Joe Dooley, and made big strides in improving his game.
The Pirates finished 16-17 overall in coach Mike Schwartz’s first season. It was the team’s most wins since going 17-17 in the 2013-14 season.