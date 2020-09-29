East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers indicated after Saturday’s 51-28 loss to UCF the Pirates getting to their first game was important and somewhat of a relief.
Next is a trip to Atlanta to face Georgia State this weekend in what is viewed as a much more winnable game for ECU, and also a chance to embrace the week-to-week grind of a season even during uncertain times.
“The thing about the season is once it starts, it is a whirlwind,” Pirate coach Mike Houston said Tuesday during his weekly virtual news conference. “Saturday goes straight into Sunday and Sunday goes straight into Monday and Monday into Tuesday, and it doesn’t stop. We’re going to be on a plane Friday afternoon heading to Atlanta, so I do think now just getting into a flow and into a rhythm is important.”
When ECU was in action against UCF on Saturday, there was some doubt about the ECU-Georgia State game because the Panthers had postponed their matchup versus Charlotte due to positive COVID-19 results. Georgia State announced Sunday that “errors in reading the test results” were determined, and the team was not dealing with an outbreak.
“You feel for the players and for those players there who lost a game and what they went through,” Houston said. “Thank goodness they got it corrected. I have a couple guys in that situation, and you feel for them because it’s hard enough going through this protocol and these procedures and following everything the way we do it. When you have hiccups and stuff like that happen, boy it’s tough mentally on those kids.”
GSU and the Pirates are both 0-1. The Panthers haven’t played since Sept. 19 in an overtime loss to Louisiana. Georgia State 6-foot-5, 200-pound QB Cornelious Brown passed for only 196 yards on 39 attempts, but the redshirt freshman also had 15 rushes for 64 yards with a long run of 23. Running back Destin Coates carried 34 times for 150 yards.
“Obviously, it’s a drastically different offensive scheme from what we saw last week and a different (style) quarterback,” said Houston, who said freshmen Taji Hudson and Ryan Stubblefield will help as scout team QBs this week. “It’s a deal where he’s a talented athlete, just like Taji, so there are a lot of similarities.”
ECU led 7-0 after the opening possession versus No. 13 UCF, and it was 10-7 Knights at the end of the first quarter. The visitors took control with a 17-0 advantage in the second quarter.
ECU trailed by three early in the second and faced a fourth-and-3 from the UCF 34-yard line when the Knights called a timeout and Pirate senior kicker Jake Verity stood on the edge of the playing field along with the offensive unit. The Pirates went for the first down instead, and an Ahlers pass sailed over slot receiver Jsi Hatfield amid apparent miscommunication between them.
UCF then produced a field goal, touchdown and another touchdown on its next three offensive possessions to take a 27-7 lead into halftime. The Knights also received the second-half kickoff and marched to the end zone again, making it 34-7.
The loss dropped ECU to 1-7 in its last eight games, dating back to last season.
“You look up and there was 5:30 to go in the half and it was 13-7, and it was 10-7 so much in the first half,” Houston said. “If we could have just avoided those (three) first-half turnovers and gone into the half like that, it could have done so much for confidence. ... (Linebacker) Xavier Smith said it didn’t feel like we were that close, and you were in a one-score game right there, so I do think getting over that confidence piece is a big factor for our older guys."