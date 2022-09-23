ECU vs. ODU

ECU’s Owen Daffer looks to kick a field goal against ODU Saturday evening at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Daffer kicked the game-winning field goal at Navy last season.

 Scott Davis for The Daily Reflector

The East Carolina football team is searching for its third win in as many games as it opens American Athletic Conference against Navy at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Greenville.

The Pirates (2-1) are coming off a pair of blowout wins over Old Dominion and Campbell where the offense racked up more than 500 yards in both wins. Navy (0-2) hasn’t looked sharp through its first two games and suffered losses to Delaware and Memphis at home.