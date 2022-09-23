The East Carolina football team is searching for its third win in as many games as it opens American Athletic Conference against Navy at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Greenville.
The Pirates (2-1) are coming off a pair of blowout wins over Old Dominion and Campbell where the offense racked up more than 500 yards in both wins. Navy (0-2) hasn’t looked sharp through its first two games and suffered losses to Delaware and Memphis at home.
The Midshipmen had an off week last week and have had two weeks to prepare for one of the Pirates’ most dangerous offenses in recent memory. This will also be the first game that Navy will travel on the road, and coach Ken Niumatalolo said his team thrives during away games.
“I think sometimes, especially at a service academy, just the demands of the being a Midshipman are so strenuous, so demanding, I think getting off the guard a little bit to just take a deep breath helps,” Niumatalolo said during his weekly meeting with reporters. “It’s nobody but you and your teammates. It’s you against the opponent and their crowd. And so I think a lot of it has to do with just getting off the yard. It’s kind of rejuvenating for guys just to kind of get a breath of fresh air.”
Navy is certainly in need of some fresh air after its normally tricky, triple-option offense has been stifled through the first two games. The Midshipmen have collected 633 total yards, including 399 on the ground this season, though the rushing attack hasn’t been able to produce points.
They scored seven points in a season-opening loss to Delaware, and managed to score 13 in a loss to AAC opponent Memphis their last time out on Sept. 10.
Despite the early-season issues, ECU coach Mike Houston is anticipating his opponent to turn in its best performance of the season at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium and has stressed that the Pirates have to be ready for a physical battle on Saturday.
“It’s just been a high-contact week because that’s the only way you can prepare for a team like this,” Houston said. “It’ll be the most physical game we play all year. We’re going to play physical and they’re going to play physical. It’s going to be a highly intense game.”
Last season’s meeting was the definition of intense as the Pirates needed a career-long kick from Owen Daffer at the buzzer to secure a win at Navy. This version of ECU has looked more complete on both sides of the ball, as its offense is producing points and yards at a high level and the defense is limiting both.
ECU has rushed for 647 yards and eight touchdowns, led by running back Keaton Mitchell’s 381 yards and three scores. Rahjai Harris has four rushing touchdowns, good for ninth in the nation. Quarterback Holton Ahlers has looked sharp through three games and is directing an offense that is averaging 495 yards and 36 points per game.
Ahlers is 67-for-100 for 800 yards with two interceptions and seven touchdowns through the air. The fifth-year quarterback has thrown touchdown passes to five different players, with receiver C.J. Johnson and tight end Ryan Jones each leading the way with two.
“He’s a really good player. Really, really good,” Niumatalolo said of Ahlers. “He looks like an NFL quarterback. You watch him on tape and you don’t realize how big he is (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) until you see him on the field. He’s bigger than our outside linebackers. He’s a big dude, smart, composed. … I wouldn’t be surprised if he got a shot on Sundays. He’s got all the tools.”
Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai has accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns this season. He has rushed for two and passed for one. Linebacker John Marshall leads a stout defense that is fourth in the nation in defending the run.
The attacking defense will likely be the toughest unit ECU has seen since the season opener against N.C. State. Pirates offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick likened the way the Navy defense plays to kids having fun at recess, running hard and not taking any plays off.
The challenge for the Pirates will be to maximize scoring chances on each possession.
“They punch you in the mouth every play. They play hard,” Kirkpatrick said. “We always said it’s recess for them. I guess you’d say that’s where they get to break out and go have fun. So they don’t miss a play. They don’t take a play off.”
ECU lost the first two matchups with Navy since Houston took over the program, and a win last season gave Houston his first over the service academy. Niumatalolo said he has seen the progression of the Pirates’ program unfold over the years, and knows he will have to minimize his own team’s mistakes in order to hang with a disciplined team from Greenville.
“Mike’s done a great job. He’s a great football coach and you can see his culture and their team is tough, hard-nosed and fundamentally sound,” the Navy coach said. “They play hard. A Mike Houston team, you just see it with the way they play. Super disciplined, they don’t beat themselves and he’s done a really good job with the program.”