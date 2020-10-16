OFFENSE
QB: 8 — Dalen Morris
Senior, 6-1, 206
FB: 34 — Jamale Carothers
Junior, 5-9, 203
FB: 43 — Nelson Smith
Senior, 5-9, 213
SB: 20 — C.J. Williams
Senior, 5-8, 175
SB: 23 — Myles Fells
Senior, 5-11, 180
WR: 3 — Mychal Cooper
Junior, 6-5, 221
LT: 79 — Justin Self
Senior, 6-2, 268
LG: 67 — Bryce Texeira
Junior, 6-2, 297
C: 62 — Pierce Banbury
Junior, 6-2, 302
RG: 73 — Peter Nestrowitz
Senior, 6-3, 282
RT: 71 — Billy Honaker
Senior, 6-3, 282
RETURN
KR: 13 —Chance Warren, 80 — Mark Walker
PR: 80 — Walker
DEFENSE
DE: 96 — Jackson Perkins
Senior, 6-6, 257
NG: 90 — Chris Pearson
Sophomore, 6-3, 317
DT: 94 — J’arius Warren
Junior, 6-1, 257
LB: 46 — Tommy Lawley
Junior, 6-2, 219
LB: 51 — Nicholas Straw
Sophomore, 6-2, 230
LB: 41 — Terrell Adams
Sophomore, 6-0, 215
CB: 3 — Cameron Kinley
Senior, 6-2, 204
FS: 36 — Derek Atwaters
Sophomore, 6-1, 193
S: 7 — Kevin Brennan
Junior, 5-11, 199
S: 1 — John Marshall
Sophomore, 6-2, 197
CB: 5 — Michael McMorris
Junior, 5-9, 166
KICKING
K: 43 — Bijan Nichols, sophomore
P: 47 — Daniel Davies, sophomore