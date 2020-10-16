Mids logo

OFFENSE

QB: 8 — Dalen Morris

Senior, 6-1, 206

FB: 34 — Jamale Carothers

Junior, 5-9, 203

FB: 43 — Nelson Smith

Senior, 5-9, 213

SB: 20 — C.J. Williams

Senior, 5-8, 175

SB: 23 — Myles Fells

Senior, 5-11, 180

WR: 3 — Mychal Cooper

Junior, 6-5, 221

LT: 79 — Justin Self

Senior, 6-2, 268

LG: 67 — Bryce Texeira

Junior, 6-2, 297

C: 62 — Pierce Banbury

Junior, 6-2, 302

RG: 73 — Peter Nestrowitz

Senior, 6-3, 282

RT: 71 — Billy Honaker

Senior, 6-3, 282

RETURN

KR: 13 —Chance Warren, 80 — Mark Walker

PR: 80 — Walker


DEFENSE

DE: 96 — Jackson Perkins

Senior, 6-6, 257

NG: 90 — Chris Pearson

Sophomore, 6-3, 317

DT: 94 — J’arius Warren

Junior, 6-1, 257

LB: 46 — Tommy Lawley

Junior, 6-2, 219

LB: 51 — Nicholas Straw

Sophomore, 6-2, 230

LB: 41 — Terrell Adams

Sophomore, 6-0, 215

CB: 3 — Cameron Kinley

Senior, 6-2, 204

FS: 36 — Derek Atwaters

Sophomore, 6-1, 193

S: 7 — Kevin Brennan

Junior, 5-11, 199

S: 1 — John Marshall

Sophomore, 6-2, 197

CB: 5 — Michael McMorris

Junior, 5-9, 166

KICKING

K: 43 — Bijan Nichols, sophomore

P: 47 — Daniel Davies, sophomore

Contact Ronnie Woodward at rwoodward@reflector.com, 252-329-9592 and follow @RonnieW11 on Twitter.