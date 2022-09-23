Chance Bates, LB

Bates came over to East Carolina this season from Kennesaw State as a grad transfer. The linebacker will be a unique piece in Saturday’s game against Navy as Kennesaw State ran the triple-option as its offensive play style. So Bates has a familiarilty with the system and its intricacies. ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, a former Kennesaw State defensive coach, said that Bates is comfortable in defending the option and has been a solid resource for teammates in preparation for Saturday’s game.