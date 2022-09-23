...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Bates came over to East Carolina this season from Kennesaw State as a grad transfer. The linebacker will be a unique piece in Saturday’s game against Navy as Kennesaw State ran the triple-option as its offensive play style. So Bates has a familiarilty with the system and its intricacies. ECU defensive coordinator Blake Harrell, a former Kennesaw State defensive coach, said that Bates is comfortable in defending the option and has been a solid resource for teammates in preparation for Saturday’s game.
“Chance will have a good feel for it and he’ll feel very comfortable with it,” Harrell said. “So I’m excited about him and he’s he’s excited to play this game.”
Bates has 10 tackles and an interception through three games with ECU.
Tai Lavatai, QB
The Navy quarterback is the linchpin of the team’s run-heavy offense. Lavatai is the team’s leader in rushing attempts and while he doesn’t pass often, the connections he hits have gone for big plays. He has passed for 234 yards and a touchdown on just eight completions. The junior is averaging 152.5 total yards per game.
Lavatai directs the offense and is the decision-maker in where the ball goes. He can run it himself, or give the ball to one to one of three players in the backfield on any play. He has attempted 20 passes this season — an average of 10 per game — so the threat of a pass play has to be in the minds of ECU’s defenders. The quarterback throws just enough for the play to be respected by defenses and it helps to keep opposing defenses from solely playing the run.
John Marshall, STRIKER
Marshall, a 6-foot-2, 209-pound linebacker that plays what Navy calls the striker position has been one of a few bright spots on the defense. Marshall leads the defense in total tackles with 22. He is also been difficult to keep out of opposing backfields as he has 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks through the team’s first two games. Marshall also has one pass breakup and two quarterback hurries.
Midshipmen coach Ken Niumatalolo said that Marshall has been the glue that has kept the unit together through a rough start to the season, saying “Our striker position has been pretty solid with John Marshall. We’ve been so up and down though, so I don’t know if there’s been a consistent group, but probably playing better than other portions of our football team is maybe the outside linebackers.”