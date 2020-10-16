East Carolina (1-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) is hoping to hand Navy its first AAC loss of the season. Here are three questions heading into the game:
1. Navy rushing yards?
ECU beat Navy, 38-35, on Oct. 22, 2011, in Annapolis, Md. The Midshipmen have produced four blowouts against the Pirates since then, averaging 430.5 rushing yards per outing in the four-game win streak in the series.
That streak includes 512 yards in a 56-28 rout of the Pirates in Greenville in 2012. Quarterback Malcolm Perry was dynamic for Navy a year ago in guiding the Midshipmen to 315 ground yards and a 42-10 win over ECU in coach Mike Houston’s first season with the Pirates.
Senior QB Dalen Morris is not even close to Perry as a runner, but it is the fullbacks and slot backs who lead the Navy run game. ECU will look to counter with a defensive unit possibly with renewed confidence after holding South Florida last week to 92 yards on 34 carries for an average of 2.7 yards per rush.
2. Pirates’ QB play?
The major storyline for East Carolina during the week was its ongoing COVID-19 testing and contact tracing. Houston on Wednesday declined to elaborate on what players have missed practice, including when asked specifically about starting quarterback Holton Ahlers.
ECU’s offense is coming off a 44-point outing led by Ahlers, receiver C.J. Johnson and running back Rahjai Harris. Freshman Mason Garcia from Myrtle Beach, S.C., will be a player to watch if Ahlers is unavailable. He is 6-foot-5, 238 pounds and has similar dual-threat capabilities as Ahlers.
The other young quarterbacks in contention for playing time, if needed, are Alex Flinn and Ryan Stubblefield.
3. Halftime score?
Here is a statistic majorly in favor of the Pirates: They are 39-4 in their last 43 games when they are leading at halftime.
ECU also has scored first in all three of its games this year, which can be a key when playing against Navy. The Midshipmen and their unique offense are not built well for come-from-behind wins.
The Pirates’ victory a week ago was fueled by their 17-7 advantage in the first quarter, and they led 31-17 at the half. A shutout of the Bulls during the third quarter only strengthened ECU’s advantage and had the visitors in control for their first victory of the season.