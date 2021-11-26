East Carolina players and coaches spoke about learning experiences following the Pirates’ 35-13 loss to Cincinnati on Friday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
The experience gained from playing games on a nationally-televised stage on ABC against a team like the Bearcats ranked in the Top 4 of the College Football Playoff can be a stepping stone for a program trying to turn its own corner.
The moment brought emotions and a swagger to an ECU team that believed all week it had what it takes to throw a wrench into the playoff landscape.
“Learning experiences are painful because the kids felt like we were going to win that ballgame going into today,” ECU coach Mike Houston said. “... It comes from being able to handle the moment and it’s a lot of experience and a lot of learning and it never changes. The team that can handle the magnitude of the game are the ones that win because you don’t make those critical errors. The hope is your returning players are able to use this as a learning experience and we can reference this and talk about these specific things in the offseason. ... that way we won’t make the same mistake again.”
Kickin’ it
Cincinnati entered the game 7-for-15 in field-goal attempts.
The Bearcats brought out placekicker Alex Bales on the team’s first drive after the Pirates’ defense recorded two sacks to force the 45-yard try. Bales’ kick went wide right and the Pirates took over at their own 27.
When Cincinnati found itself in field goal range on its next possession, this time facing a fourth-and-9 from the ECU 29, the Bearcats kept their offense on the field. With a make percentage at just under 44 percent, at 7-for-16 on the season, they didn’t bother with trying another.
ECU took advantage and forced an incomplete pass to end the drive.
Showing up
The announced attendance of 38,014 was the third-largest at Dowdy-Ficklen this season.
The Sept. 11 home game against South Carolina (40,816) and Sept. 25 against Charleston Southern (39,218) were the only two games with a larger announced crowd. And, considering Friday’s game came after Thanksgiving when many students return home and residents travel out of town, the attendance was impressive and noted by the players.
“This ain’t our first time with a big atmosphere, but being a senior knowing this is my last time at Dowdy-Ficklen, my emotions were higher than usual,” ECU linebacker Aaron Ramseur said. “I wanted my brothers in the locker room to know I got them and to show by my actions on the field that I love this program and love ECU because we can be grateful for what we got.”
This season was the first since 2016 that each home game had an announced attendance of more than 32,000.
Swat team
Special teams were an issue for ECU, which had a punt blocked in the first quarter and a field goal blocked in the fourth quarter that was returned for a touchdown.
The blocked punt ended up not hurting the Pirates as Cincinnati missed a field goal after being set up with strong field position on the ECU 31. The blocked field goal in the fourth quarter did hurt, as Ahmad Gardner ran 60 yards the other way for a TD.
“The mistake was the shield guy let somebody in the crease and they were able to get into the crease,” Houston said of the blocked punt. “We knew they were going to come after it, we worked it all week, our defense got the stop right there so it didn’t hurt us. The field goal, we snapped it early and no one was set, so they got a jump on us and you can’t do that. Painful learning experience, like I said.”
Taking the points
With two scores on Friday, ECU has now converted 39 of 45 red zone (inside the 20) opportunities with 22 touchdowns and 17 field goals.
The Pirates converted a 35-yard field goal after reaching the Cincinnati 17 in the first quarter. The Pirates also scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter after driving to the Bearcats’ 12.