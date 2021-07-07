High-jumper Tynita Butts-Townsend, who qualified for the NCAA championships every year she competed collegiately at East Carolina en route to seven All-America accolades, is on the U.S. track and field team for the Tokyo Olympics despite not competing at the Olympic trials.
The high jump is scheduled to start Aug. 5 with the qualifying round, and the finals are set for Aug. 7 at Japan National Stadium.
Butts-Townsend earned the third and final spot on the squad because of her current No. 21 world ranking. She is the third former Pirate track and field athlete to represent America at the Olympic Games, joining Lee McNeil (1988) and Lashawn Merritt (2008, 2012, 2016).
The 2014 Conference USA women's outdoor field athlete of the year award went to Butts, who finished second at the NCAA outdoor championships for the highest-ever finish for an East Carolina athlete at the meet. Sommer Knight was third this year in the pole vault.
Knight promoted to pitching coach
Head coach Cliff Godwin and the East Carolina baseball team stayed within the team for its new pitching coach, promoting former volunteer coach Austin Knight to the position on Wednesday.
Knight is a former catcher for Ole Miss (2012-15) when Godwin was an assistant coach for the Rebels. Most recently, he assisted ECU pitching coach Jason Dietrich, especially this year in helping the Pirates to a 44-17 record, an NCAA Greenville Regional championship, a final team ERA of 4.03 and .a 239 opponent batting average.
Pirate ace Gavin Williams, a projected first-round pick for the Major League Baseball draft Sunday night, was a first-team All-American.
"As a former catcher and working with coach Dietrich the last two seasons, he knows a lot about pitching," Williams wrote in a post on ecupirates.com. "AK is someone that is going to push you and help you tap into your fullest potential. I am excited to watch him lead the Pirates pitching staff for years to come.”
Dietrich was formally introduced as Cal State Fullerton's head coach on June 30.
“I am very excited about the opportunity Coach Godwin has presented me to lead the pitching staff,” Knight said in a release. “I have been fortunate to learn under many tremendous pitching coaches, most recently being Jason Dietrich. My goal as always is to develop tremendous relationships with these young men, and help them achieve their goals as baseball players and as men. I can’t wait to take on this challenge with our staff and team."
Pirates mourn for Payne
Eddie Payne, who led the East Carolina men's basketball team to its last NCAA tournament appearance in 1993 after wining the Colonial Athletic Association tournament, died early Wednesday. He would have been 70 on Saturday.
Payne coached the Pirates from 1991-95. His last two ECU squads were a combined 33-23, and he departed as the school's winningest Division I coach.
"I'm heartbroken to learn about the passing of coach Payne," current ECU coach Joe Dooley said in a release. "He was more than a mentor, he was friend. He taught me a lot about coaching on and off the court and gave me the opportunity to pursue my passion. He was a man of great faith and character, and I will always cherish the relationship we had both personally and professionally."
Payne graduated from Wake Forest in 1973. He first arrived in Greenville in the summer of 1979 as an assistant coach to Dave Odom for two seasons, which was followed by a five-year stint as the head coach at Belmont Abbey. He also was head coach at Oregon State, Greensboro College and lastly USC Upstate, retiring prior to the 2017-18 season.
"He was a really good basketball coach who exemplified all that should be truly important in intercollegiate athletics," former ECU administrator Dave Hart said. "My heart goes out to his family and those that he made better for knowing him."
Recruits on O-Line
Verbal commitments to the East Carolina football team in July include a pair of offensive linemen in Tyler Leinberger (6-foot-5, 310 pounds, Chester, Va.,) and Jacob Sacra, who also is listed at 6-5, 310 and has been one of the Pirates' top recruiting targets.
ECU's commit list for its 2022 class is up to 12. Sacra, a tackle who attends St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, is the highest-rated Pirate commit as the No. 15 prospect in the state of Maryland.
Sacra, considered a three-star prospect, visited ECU in June. He was offered by Maryland in August of 2020, and later Virginia, Old Dominion, Vanderbilt and ECU. East Carolina's second-highest rated verbal commitment is defensive lineman J.D. Lampley (6-2, 292) from Richmond County High School.
Golfers at U.S. Amateur
East Carolina women's golfers Kathryn Carson and Riley Hamilton qualified to play in the U.S. Women's Amateur tournament, which is scheduled for Aug. 2-8 at the Westchester Country Club (West Course) in Rye, N.Y.
Golf news Wednesday for the Pirates also included Dorthea Forbrigd being named as the 2020-21 American Athletic Conference women's golf scholar-athlete of the year, earning her a $2,000 postgraduate scholarship. She won the AAC individual championship this year and is a five-time WGCA All-American scholar who already was a 2020 graduate of ECU in business management.