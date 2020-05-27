Regional foes East Carolina and Old Dominion are set for six more football games — three at home for each team — during a span of 2022-2031, according to a joint announcement by the schools Wednesday.
ECU went 4-8 last season under first-year coach Mike Houston, including a 24-21 win at ODU. The other two games in the series are Pirate home victories from a 52-38 win in 2013 and 37-35 in 2018.
Wednesday’s announcement added games on Sept. 10, 2022 (Greenville), Sept. 7, 2024 (Norfolk, Va.), Sept. 18, 2027 (Norfolk), Sept. 15, 2029 (Greenville), Sept. 14, 2030 (Norfolk) and Sept. 20, 2031 (Greenville).
ODU plays in Conference USA, which ECU was a member of from 1997-2013. The Monarchs finished 1-11 a year ago and made a coaching transition in December to hire Ricky Rahne, who was formerly offensive coordinator at Penn State.