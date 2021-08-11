There are times for coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and the East Carolina football offense when simplification of leaning on a few leading playmakers makes a lot of sense.
"We kind of have a saying in the quarterback meetings and they constantly hear me say, 'If you can get it to 25, 47 or 22, you are getting ready to make all-conference,'" Kirkpatrick said earlier this week of Keaton Mitchell (No. 25), Rahjai Harris (47) and Tyler Snead. "You can't get it to them enough."
Kirkpatrick then lauded the ability of Mitchell and Harris to catch the ball out of the backfield, which he said is valuable because the ball can't always be handed to them to comprise all of their touches.
There is comfort for Kirkpatrick and quarterback Holton Ahlers with Snead, who has 134 career receptions and 17 career touchdowns, and the talented running back tandem of Harris and Mitchell. Snead also is one of the best kickoff and punt return specialists in the American Athletic Conference, but head coach Mike Houston wants to see more players step into increased roles this year.
He specifically mentioned receivers C.J. Johnson, Jsi Hatfield and Audie Omotosho, plus tight end Shane Calhoun, after Tuesday's first practice in full pads.
"What we ideally want when we get ready to line up (Sept. 2 against Appalachian State) is about six of those guys," Houston said. "I do think that everybody has a lot of confidence in those three guys in that you are never going to make a mistake in getting the ball into their hands, but ideally we want to see C.J. come along, Shane Calhoun come along and Audie come along and some other receivers. ... Jsi Hatfield is a guy I've really challenged this camp, because he's a third-year player and he's not a rookie anymore. He has experience and tremendous ability and he's a guy we have to count on to be able to get the ball to him and he makes something happen."
Kirkpatrick said the entire offense was installed during the first five days of preseason camp, which began Aug. 4.
Johnson was a freshman All-American in 2019 thanks to a near-1,000-yard season -- he totaled 908 yards and four touchdowns on 54 catches -- but was limited to 19 receptions a year ago. Six of the catches were touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2 former D.H. Conley High School star has since trimmed to 222 pounds.
Harris on Tuesday referenced how he and Mitchell were practicing on "the second field" at this time last year. They were rookies far down on the depth chart.
They both emerged as the Pirates' best running backs during the season, and it was consistency by Harris that led him to ending as ECU's rushing leader. Mitchell thrived during the final three weeks, recording three total touchdowns and an average of 98.3 rushing yards per game in matchups against Cincinnati, Temple and SMU.
"We can only get better and there is not going backwards," Mitchell said. "We both push each other. ... It's top speed, now that we know what is going on."