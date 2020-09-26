Perhaps knowing it would need as much of a leg up as it could get facing UCF’s high-octane offense on Saturday afternoon, the East Carolina football team did everything in its power to create a fast start.
To that end, the Pirates opened their season by winning the coin toss, taking the ball first and marching 75 yards to the end zone for an early 7-0 lead against the No. 13 Knights, who the previous week opened their season by bludgeoning Georgia Tech, 49-21, in Atlanta.
For the rest of the day, however, ECU scuffled, never finding its footing with the ball in hand until the game was out of reach late. In fact, the Pirates struggled to keep the ball in their hands at all with three first half fumbles, and they spent much of the second half of their 51-28 loss struggling on offense.
“We took it down, got seven points, got going and really had an opportunity,” ECU second-year head coach Mike Houston said. “We really had a chance there and we turn the ball over three times. ... Those mistakes, you can’t keep making them.”
A familiar problem resurfaced early, as only starting quarterback Holton Ahlers (12 rushes, 55 yards) was able to make an early dent on the ground, mostly after being flushed out of the pocket by UCF. Meanwhile, a new rotation of running backs behind him each had similar days, but none gave the Pirates a consistent spark.
Senior rusher Darius Pinnix had flashes, scoring his team’s first and third TDs, including a nifty 17-yard reception on a swing pass on the opening drive. But Pinnix (team-high 13 carries, 39 yds.) and Ahlers both lost the handle on fumbles later in the first half to end drives.
Joining them in that regard was Arkansas transfer Chase Hayden (9-42), whose first ECU carry also was a turnover. Hayden helped to steer a mid-third quarter touchdown drive, but it made the score a distant 41-14 after C.J. Johnson’s TD catch.
With eight minutes left in the game, Pinnix rumbled into the end zone from close range, cutting the deficit to 44-21, and Tyler Snead added a scoring grab with 19 seconds remaining.
“We had drives going there and we stopped ourselves,” said Ahlers, who finished with 215 passing yards and three TD passes versus one interception. “I’ve got to be better and we’re going to work on that this week. We started hot. We knew their first quarter was explosive and we wanted to be that way too, and we were other than turnovers.”
In all, the Pirates (1-1) ran for 244 yards. UCF had 224, part of 632 total yards
Added into the mix in a stable still looking for an identity was the freshman pairing of team-leading rusher Keaton Mitchell (8-66) and Rahjai Harris (12-42).
The missing component for now is sophomore Darius Mauney, last year’s team leader, who was been sidelined with an injury.
Houston contended he is not necessarily looking for just one lead back, instead hoping all the members of his developing group contribute.
“We’re always going to play several because it allows you to have fresh guys in the fourth quarter,” Houston said of the running back committee. “They’d better take care of the football or they’re not going to be out there. ... I thought Pinnix ran with a lot of toughness today. We’ll have to take a look at the film, but I really like our running back room.”