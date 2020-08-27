East Carolina will not host Marshall on Sept. 12, stemming from the ECU football program having 30 individuals in isolation or quarantine from COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Pirate second-year coach Mike Houston conducted a team meeting Thursday prior to the announcement of the Marshall game being postponed without a rescheduled date. Some players attended in person and others in quarantine had to join remotely.
"There was a lot of disappointment and they've been resilient throughout, but it's tough because they've invested so much and have been so excited about having a date," Houston said. "The next struggle is going to be finding that next motivation for that next date. ... It was going to end up not being a situation where our student-athletes were safe. The numbers right now are not to where we can resume yet."
The Pirates now list Sept. 26 versus UCF at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium as their first game.
Thursday marked the eighth straight day without an ECU practice. All football activities were paused Aug. 20 after the university identified a COVID-19 cluster of 10 positive cases associated with the team.
Athletics director Jon Gilbert referenced the health of not only players and coaches, but also the community, in not playing Sept. 12.
"I do want to make it clear that we had to do this, to move this game, from a health and safety standpoint, but our anticipation is we are going to play football," he said. "The Central Florida game, right now at this date and time, will be the next game up. That will give our team enough time to get back on the field and train and condition."
ECU and Marshall do not have a common open date through their November schedules. The Pirates' updated nine-game slate consists of eight American Athletic Conference matchups plus a trip to Atlanta on Oct. 3 to face Georgia State in a lone nonconference game.
"There are not a lot of teams with availability (Sept. 19)," Gilbert said of the possibility of playing before hosting annual AAC championship contender UCF. "The way this works is, from a testing protocol standpoint, I want to be mindful that we can play the Central Florida game. I don't want to pick up a team and play that game (Sept. 19) and potentially have an issue where you couldn't play the following week. ... I also know there is flexibility throughout the year if other teams can't play due to the pandemic."
N.C. State, which has been dealing with similar positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing, had its Sept. 12 game at Virginia Tech postponed to Sept. 26.
ECU's matchup against UCF was originally slated for Sept. 24 and was shifted two days later to a Saturday as part of the AAC's schedule revisions announced Thursday. ECU's contest scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 12 at Cincinnati was moved to Nov. 14.
Having fans in Dowdy-Ficklen this year remains a possibility, according to Gilbert. ECU's release said season ticket holders will receive an email early next week with more details.
"We've tried to wait until the last possible minute to decide what our (attendance) capacity will be, based on state and local health protocols," Gilbert said.
Pirate coaches had honed a game plan for Marshall. They shifted to watching film on UCF by Thursday afternoon.
"You look at just over a week ago and we had one active positive case in our program, and that was from outside contact," Houston said. "That had been going on for multiple weeks, but today we are where we are. It is just a painful reminder of how serious this is and just how diligent they have to be. It's not something that is negotiable. You have to do these things if you want to protect your teammates and want to protect yourself and play this fall."