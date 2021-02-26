East Carolina's baseball team faced its first deficit of the season Friday night at Georgia Southern, yet still prevailed with a 6-4 win for a 5-0 record for the No. 22 Pirates.
Mason McWhorter hit a two-run home run off Tyler Smith in the third inning for a 2-1 lead for the Eagles (1-4).
ECU answered immediately with four runs in the top of the fourth. The rally featured a game-tying RBI single by Josh Moylan, who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a double, and the Pirates taking the lead when Ryder Giles (1-2, 2 Rs, 2B) put down a sacrifice bunt on a scoring play.
The Pirates used seven relief pitchers, including Matt Bridges for 2.1 innings late in the game and he was charged one run with three strikeouts and two walks. The sixth-year senior went to the plate in the top of the eighth and hit an RBI single up the middle, plating Giles with two outs for a 6-4 edge. It was his second-career at-bat.
Cam Colmore threw a scoreless ninth for the save. He's 2-0 with a save this year.
ECU starter Smith went 4.0 innings, yielding three runs on three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.