East Carolina's baseball team went 1-1 against UCF in Clearwater, Fla., on Saturday in semifinal action at the American Athletic Conference tournament, dropping the second game 2-1 for the Pirates to be eliminated. They still are on the brink of being announced as an NCAA regional host as an at-large representative from the American.
The 16 regional hosts will be officially determined Sunday.
D1Baseball.com's projections earlier Saturday had AAC regular season champion ECU (41-15) as the No. 14 overall seed. The projected field of 64 had Old Dominion as the No. 2 seed with ECU at the Greenville Regional, Duke as the 3-seed and VCU fourth.
ECU was 43-15 in 2019 after the AAC tournament and given the No. 10 overall seed for the NCAA tourney.
This year's full bracket will be released Monday.
UCF's Alex Freeland hit a home run during the top of the second inning off Jake Kuchmaner. He also hit an RBI single in the ninth to make it 2-0.
Kuchmaner yielded one run in 2.0 innings before Garrett Saylor went 4.0 scoreless with five strikeouts. The earlier game featured Pirate second-year freshman starter Carson Whisenhunt (6-1) providing a 5.0-inning outing with one hit allowed, one run, four walks and six strikeouts as part of ECU's 5-2 victory.