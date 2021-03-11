East Carolina’s season ended on opening night at the American Athletic Conference basketball tournament, losing 72-62 to UCF on Thursday.
The teams played at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, exactly one week after UCF beat ECU 64-60 in Minges Coliseum.
The postseason matchup was UCF’s 12th straight victory over the 11th-seeded Pirates, who went 3-of-16 from 3-point range and never held a lead in the game. No. 6 seed UCF was up by at least six points the entire second half.
“I think it’s been a matchup thing, but I can’t imagine any of our guys even know about this streak to tell you the truth,” Pirate coach Joe Dooley said. “We didn’t get to the free throw line (9-for-15) as much as we had been recently, but when you are not making 3s it is going to shrink the court on you. That is what they did.”
East Carolina finished with an 8-11 record. It went 1-10 since a Dec. 22 victory against Tulane, being interrupted multiple times during its late-season stretch with COVID-19-related pauses and postponed games.
“Besides our nonconference (schedule) and after we came back from Christmas break, we haven’t been in a rhythm at all during this second half of the season,” said Jayden Gardner, a first-team All-AAC selection who had 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals in the final game of his junior year. “It’s nothing we could control and we have to do what we have to do. Teams are still coming in and out of pauses and still playing well. We have to be able to adjust to that and this will be a learning experience to learn how to deal with it next season.
“It’s tough for everybody. ... I just speak to I understand any student-athlete going through stuff, and we just have to be there for them as teammates and brothers.”
ECU’s last win over UCF was in the 2015 American tournament.
The team didn’t make a 3-pointer Thursday night until Brandon Suggs hit from the outside for a 60-48 deficit with 5:38 left to play. Suggs finished with 14 points.
The Knights (11-11) made 5-of-12 3-pointers in the opening half. It led 36-27 at halftime.
“I thought our guys played a really good game for 40 minutes,” UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. “It was one of the best games we’ve played on both ends of the floor. ... We thought it would be important to take the 3-ball away from them. We were trying to chase them off 3s and do different things with the basketball, and I thought we were alert in that for most of the night.”
The victors scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points and led 17-8 during the first 9 minutes. The Knights, who advanced to play Memphis in the quarterfinals, took their first double-digit advantage, 33-23, on a long 3 by Brandon Mahan with 2:24 left in the half.
A key 10-2 run for UCF in the second half gave it a 54-40 lead with 9:17 remaining.
Mahan scored 10 points. Teammate Darius Perry had 15 points and five rebounds.