The East Carolina football team will add to its 2022 roster as its recruiting class takes shape when the first day of the December early signing period begins today.
The Pirates will gain most of their new players from the high school level while adding a couple players from junior colleges and an offensive line transfer from West Virginia.
The Pirates have 17 total commitments. Of those 17 players, 13 are considered three-star recruits.
The team also expects to save some room to be flexible this spring for potential transfer portal athletes. ECU coach Mike Houston has said that space is slim as players across the country were able to retain a year of eligibility during the 2020 season.
“It’s going to be tight. This year is unlike any other,” Houston said during his radio show on Nov. 29. “We’re not going to be able to sign 25 here in December. With the bulk of our team returning, you’re only going to have so many slots available.”
ECU won’t sign a quarterback in December, which is expected as the team currently has five on the roster with starter Holton Ahlers announcing his return at the start of the month.
The Pirates coaching staff has spent the past several weeks between the end of the regular season and the upcoming Dec. 27 Military Bowl on the recruiting trail. During that time, the Pirates landed offensive tackle Parker Moorer, a transfer from West Virginia. Moorer is a Charlotte native who went to Mallard Creek High School.
Moorer spent two seasons and played in 20 games with the Mountaineers before entering the transfer portal on Nov. 30.
The Pirates are hoping to sign 14 letters of intent from high school players, while adding junior college defensive backs Shavon Revel (Louisburg College) and Hutchinson (Kan.) C.C. safety Jordan Huff.
The Pirates’ five in-state prep recruits include defensive tackle J.D. Lampley (Rockingham/Richmond Senior High), defensive tackle C.J. Mims (New Bern/West Craven), cornerback Isaiah Brown-Murray (Cornelius/Hough), offensive guard Omari Allen (Henderson/Vance County) and offensive tackle Jesiah Henderson (Rolesville).
ECU is recruiting offensive linemen more than any other positions. The Pirates have six commits on the offensive line. Along with WVU’s Moorer, the Pirates also have out-of-state commitments including Bradenton, Fla., IMG Academy’s Ethan Lang, Jacob Sacra from Baltimore, Md. and Elisha Samples from Cumming, Ga.
Sacra brings some serious size and potential with his 6-foot-6, 305-pound frame. He is ECU’s largest recruit and the highest-graded commit at 76, according to ESPN’s 50-100 grading scale.
The defense is receiving a lot of attention as well with three defensive linemen commits, three defensive backs and two linebackers. Defensive end commit Ja’Maurion Franklin (Lake City, S.C.) is joined by linebacker Zakye Barker (Norcross, Ga.) and Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy’s Sam Dankah.
Franklin, at 6-4, 230, is the lone edge rusher commit. Dankah provides length at 6-3, and is the highest-rated recruit.
ECU has commits from two running backs. Marion Gunn is a 5-11, 200-pound recruit from Baton Rouge, La., while fellow running back commit Nemo Squire (Dillon, S.C.) is also solid at 5-8, 195. Both are three-star recruits.
Brock Spalding (Lorton, Va.) is the lone receiver commit. The three-star player committed in June.
“We have 15-16 commitments right now,” Houston said in November. “We’re really, really happy with those guys. They’re all really high-end for the most part high school kids. We have a couple prep school and junior college guys also. … Everything else we will let work itself out in the spring and take a few grad transfer or transfer portal guys.”