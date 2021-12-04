Holton Ahlers is coming back.
The East Carolina quarterback announced on Saturday that he will return for the 2022 season, his fifth at ECU.
“It's been a fun ride, and it’s been a long four years since I've been here,” Ahlers said. “When I committed here I had a vision of what this place could be and coach (Mike Houston) did too. We talked about filling up that stadium and getting back to a bowl game. This year has been the most rewarding year of my life.”
Ahlers credited the number of players returning from this year’s team, as well as coach Mike Houston, who signed a contract extension on Thursday that runs through the 2026 season, as some of the reasons why he chose to return.
"He’s the reason we turned it around and he’s the reason this place is the way it is now," Ahlers said of his coach's contract extension. "So it’s a big deal he's coming back. Played a big aspect of it."
The team seems poised to turn a competitive corner and Ahlers wants to be a part of that continued growth. He also wants to use this next season to showcase he has the ability to play at the next level.
Both Houston and Ahlers hope that those two motivators can coincide into something special next season.
“The big focus for Holton is helping him improve personally as much as he can so he has a great senior year and he’ll find out, ‘Do I get an opportunity to play in the NFL or not?’” Houston said.
Ahlers, a Greenville native who shined at the prep level at local D.H. Conley, has provided stability at the quarterback position for ECU since making five starts as a true freshman in 2018.
He has been the Pirates’ full-time starter ever since. He has thrown for at least 18 touchdown passes in each of the past three seasons, while passing for more than 3,000 yards in two of the past three.
Ahlers guided the Pirates this season to their first bowl game appearance and first winning season since 2014, while passing for 18 touchdowns and 3,129 yards. He completed 255 of his 413 attempts.
Ahlers’ mobility has also been a useful feature for the ECU offense. He has turned in six rushing touchdowns in every season except the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. His 116 rushing attempts this season were the second-highest of his career.
In his career, Ahlers has passed for 10,228 yards, 69 touchdown passes and 32 interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,259 yards and 19 touchdowns.
“I went back and forth a lot honestly,” Ahlers said of his decision process. “I knew it was going to be hard to leave but at the same time my goal was to get this place back to a bowl game and I did that. But when you look past that you do have an extra year. The guys we have returning, the team that we have returning, it was hard to turn it down. It would be hard to leave this.”
Ahlers’ announcement means that the quarterback room remains crowded. Redshirt freshmen Ryan Stubblefield and Alex Flinn, and freshmen Walter Simmons III and Mason Garcia still remain on the roster.
Just one can play the position, and those players could have their careers pushed back another season.
Houston said he had positive conversations with Garcia, who was the only other player to take snaps at quarterback this season. Garcia, who was recruited to be next in line to start, played in part of six games, going 2-for-3 passing for 21 yards and a touchdown.
“Mason has an extra year and that’s what he and I focused on. When he signed here he knew that Holton was two years ahead of him and that hasn’t changed,” Houston said. “Mason and I have had really good talks. Nothing has changed since the day I started recruiting him and I told him I recruited him to be the starting quarterback at ECU one day.”
Houston reiterated that he and the rest of the Pirates staff will continue to work with and support Garcia, whom they hope will one day take over at the position.
“I believe in him and I'm heavily invested in him as a person,” Houston said. “We went through what his passions are and what his goals are, and he knows we care about him and we will continue to invest in him and I feel good about him. I feel good with Mason.”