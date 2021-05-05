East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin isn’t shying away from the fact that his team will enter Clark-LeClair Stadium this weekend as the second-place team in the American Athletic Conference behind Tulane.
ECU has the better RPI (No. 16) and national ranking (13) and is projected as one of the 16 NCAA regional hosts, but it is the Green Wave atop the American standings with a 13-2 league record just ahead of ECU’s 12-4 mark. Tulane (No. 72 RPI) won 13 of its last 14 games to improve to 24-14 overall.
The series will start at 1 p.m. Friday, likely with Pirate pitcher Gavin Williams opposed by Tulane’s Braden Olthoff, not only two of the best hurlers in the AAC but in the entire country. Williams is 6-0 with a 1.03 ERA. Olthoff is 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA.
“It’s May and it’s like playoff baseball, and every game matters,” Godwin said during a Zoom on Tuesday morning with local media members. “It’s going to be intense and it’s going to be competitive, no matter who you play, but you have a first-place team in the conference coming in to the second-place team in the conference and you have two Friday night aces, so that’s a regional atmosphere.
“I know we can’t have the place packed, but hopefully there will be as many people as they’ll let through those gates. I’m expecting a really good game each game, but especially Game 1.”
Williams has allowed a total of three earned runs in his six starts. Olthoff has pitched in three league games, totaling 30 strikeouts with two walks the last three Fridays.
Godwin said freshman Carson Whisenhunt, who hasn’t pitched since April 9, was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday and could be available Sunday.
Recent fill-in starters have struggled in place of Whisenhunt. Garrett Saylor went 2.1 innings in a 10-5 loss to UCF, and Carter Spivey recorded only one out Sunday at Wichita State in an eventual 11-9 setback by the Pirates.
“For whatever reason, they just haven’t pitched as well as they do out of the bullpen,” Godwin said. “You give opportunities to guys who have worked hard. Both those players work hard and it didn’t work out the past two weekends when he started those guys, but that’s fine. If Carson continues to feel good, then obviously Carson will go back into a starting role at some point in time. I don’t know if it will be this weekend.”
ECU is 7-0 this year in Whisenhunt’s starts.
Veterans Jake Kuchmaner and Tyler Smith are expected to again be in the rotation for the Pirates versus the Wave, which has a league-best 3.51 team ERA thanks to Olthoff and No. 2 starter Jack Aldrich.
East Carolina is first in the AAC with 54 home runs and also first in batting average (.305) as the only team with a .300 mark. Tulane is second at .280.
“For all the people out there with the naysaying stuff of we are in second place and are 30-9 with the No. 1 team in the conference coming to Greenville, we have everything in front of us that we have wanted to do,” Godwin said. “The ball is in our court. If we play well, good things will happen. If we don’t, then we’ll lose and we’ll have to figure out how to get better.”