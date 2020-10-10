Big plays and a timely, uncomplicated win.
East Carolina’s football team secured its first victory of the season, 44-24, at scuffling South Florida on Saturday night behind a consistent and overwhelming slew of physical runs and intermediate and deep passes. Freshman Rahjai Harris had a breakout performance, sparking the Pirates with 19 rushes for 115 yards and two touchdowns.
ECU (1-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) was at 192 yards by the end of the first quarter — 92 rushing and 100 passing — and 75 of those came on an easy pass and catch from Holton Ahlers to former D.H. Conley star teammate C.J. Johnson for a long touchdown play and 17-7 Pirate lead with 16 seconds left in the quarter. Cornerback Malik Fleming caused a fumble grabbed by teammate Kareem Stinson on the ensuing USF drive, and Harris turned that into immediate points when he ran to the outside and up the sideline 42 yards to the end zone to make it 24-7.
Long before the Pirates built up a double-digit lead, or even before the game kicked off, is when the Pirates' mindset to win a league game was brewing.
"We had our best week of practice," said second-year coach Mike Houston, whose team gained two turnovers (both fumble recoveries) while not committing a giveaway. "The defense had its best Tuesday practice and the offense had its best practice on Wednesday."
Quick hits of momentum for the visiting team at Raymond James Stadium, which had about 11,000 fans in attendance, helped turn a 7-3 deficit during the opening 7 minutes into a 24-7 advantage just a few minutes into the second quarter. It was 31-17 Pirates at halftime before they broke the 40-point mark early in the fourth.
ECU went 1-7 in the AAC each of the last two years, beating only Connecticut in each campaign. Tensions rose especially after a 49-29 loss at Sun Belt member Georgia State last week.
"This did come at the right time," quarterback Holton Ahlers said of beating the Bulls (1-3, 0-2 AAC). "We all came here to win. ... It does get tough, but I told the guys all week just to focus on our job and the answers are in the dirt and to keep pushing and keep working and it will come our way. Tonight proves that."
The Pirates pushed and broke free for a final 210-92 advantage in rushing yards. This came one week after ECU's 50 yards on 29 carries versus Ga. State.
"We had a different mindset," Harris said. "We had the go get it mindset. It was us versus them."
After being held to a total of three receptions during the Pirates’ first two games, Johnson had three catches for 99 yards and two TDs. Ahlers was 17-of-26 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 35 yards.
The only scoring in the third quarter was a 14-yard corner TD toss to Johnson, making it 38-17 Pirates with 10 seconds remaining in the period. Ten different Pirates caught a pass.
ECU’s defensive performance included five sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Linebacker Xavier Smith led all players with 12 tackles.
“We were relaxed, so I felt really good,” Houston said. “(ECU athletics director) Jon Gilbert called me this morning and when we were talking, I told him our kids had their best week of practice and they were relaxed and confident. I expected us to play well. I don't know if I expected us to come down here and get a 20-point victory on the road against a team East Carolina, quite frankly, has struggled against over the years. ... We did so many things well this week with things that we had been struggling with.”
Senior kicker Jake Verity moved passed Warren Harvey as the Pirates’ all-time leading scorer. He made all of his extra-point attempts and was 3-for-4 on field goals.
Harris had seven carries for 77 yards and two TDs in the first half. His final total of 115 combined with Keaton Mitchell's 15 rushes for 42 yards gave the freshman duo a total of 157 rushing yards. Harris also caught a 7-yard pass, and fellow running back Darius Pinnix scored a TD on a 2-yard reception.
Verity helped set up his historic night with a 25-yard field goal to end the first drive. The Pirates started Keaton Mitchell as their lead kickoff returner and at running back, and he carried six times for 18 yards on the opening possession. Ahlers also had a 17-yard run on a QB option read.
The Bulls cruised on their initial possession, spanning 65 yards with six plays and scoring on Johnny Ford’s 8-yard burst up the middle for a 7-3 edge.
But 14 straight points, highlighted by Johnson’s 75-yard TD, by the end of the first quarter gave the Pirates a 17-7 advantage and a wave of momentum. The Pirates’ first offensive play of the second quarter was Harris’ 42-yard outside TD run to make it 24-7. Harris’ other touchdown was a 10-yarder later in the second quarter.