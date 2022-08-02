ECU vs. Temple

East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers looks to pass against Temple last season. For the third straight year, Ahlers has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list.

 FILE/the Daily Reflector

For the third consecutive year, East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, the organization announced.

The Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is named after the University of Florida’s 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel. The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.