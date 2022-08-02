For the third consecutive year, East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, the organization announced.
The Wuerffel Trophy is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and is named after the University of Florida’s 1996 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Danny Wuerffel. The Wuerffel Trophy honors college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society and inspire greater service in the world.
Ahlers ranks second all-time at ECU in completions (812), passing yards (10,219) and total yards (11,481). In four seasons with the Pirates, he has thrown 69 touchdowns and 32 interceptions. Ahlers, who owns one 500-yard, five 400-yard and 13 300-yard passing games, has thrown at least one scoring pass in 31 of 42 games.
He enters this season standing fourth all-time in ECU rushing yards by a quarterback, needing 224 yards to surpass Leander Green’s chool record of 1,485. He has accounted for 88 career touchdowns (69 passing, 19 rushing).
A December 2021 graduate with a degree in communications, Ahlers is a seven-time ECU Director of Athletics Honor Roll and four-time AAC All-Academic. He has also volunteered his time in the community working with programs such as Aces for Autism, Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina, James & Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital/Vidant Medical Center, Pirate Armada, Pitt County Trash Pick-up, Ronald McDonald House and the Special Olympics.
Pirate Club growth
The ECU Pirate Club announced continuous growth over the past year as members contributed $7 million toward the Pirate Club Annual Fund, the athletic department said in a report.
The $7 million in annual fund donations was $1.4 million over what was projected. The annual fund is used in support of student-athlete scholarships. For the first six months in this year’s Annual Fund, donations are trending $1 million ahead of the same time period last year.
ECU said the Pirate Club has more than 9,000 members, an increase of 750 new members in the past year. That includes the 4,400 Student Pirate Club members. Student attendance at ECU football games averaged 8,628 per game in 2021.
Football tickets going fast
Football season ticket sales for the 2022 season have reached 14,550 (the highest number since 2017), with a goal of 15,000 by the season opener against N.C. State on Sept. 3 in Greenville. In six home games in 2021, the Pirates averaged 36,059 fans – trailing only Central Florida (40,427) and Cincinnati (37,338) in the American Athletic Conference.
Sales for premium seats at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium are at an all-time high heading into the 2022 football season. All suites, loges and Trade Club seats are sold out in the TowneBank Tower for the first time since the building opened in 2019. On the opposite side of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, less than 200 Williams-Clark Club seats remain. More than $100,000 was generated in revenue off single-game Trade Club seats, Williams-Clark Club single-game sales and Suite standing-room only tickets in 2021.
Pirates Unite campaign
ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club announced in May the launch of “Pirates Unite: The Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence.” The $60 million fundraising campaign will provide critical funds and essential training spaces that will transform the experiences of Pirate student-athletes on all 18 sport programs.
The transformation of the athletic campus is ongoing thanks to the support of Pirate Club donors. In 2020, Grady-White Boats made the largest donation in ECU Athletics and Pirate Club history. In recognition, the ECU athletics complex was named the Grady White Boats Athletic Campus.
Projects funded by Pirate Club donors over the past year include a new weight room, the overhaul of the football meeting space footprint on the first floor of the Ward Sports Medicine Building and additional branding and graphics in multiple athletics buildings.