East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston greets one of his players during practice at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex last spring. Houston announced the signing of three more players to the 2023 recruiting class.
East Carolina football coach Mike Houston announced the signing of three more athletes to the 2023 recruiting class.
High school seniors Daylyn Diston, Jimarion McCrimon and Rico Watkins each signed a national letter of intent with the Pirates, whose class reached 27 members.
Diston is a 6-foot, 175-pound cornerback from Union County High School (Fla.). He is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports, and chose ECU over a number of offers including Akron, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Navy, Temple, Troy and Western Kentucky.
Watkins, out of James Rickards High, is another cornerback from Florida and is listed at 5-11, 160. He played some wide receiver in his first year on varsity but is projected to play defensive back for the Pirates.
Watkins was a part of the 4x100 relay team as a sophomore that placed sixth at Florida’s 3A state track meet. A three-star athlete, Watkins was also recruited by Arkansas, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Massachusetts, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Troy, South Florida and Vanderbilt.
McCrimon is the fourth offensive lineman of the 2023 class. Out of Osceola (Fla.), the 6-5, 270-pound tackle landed with the Pirates over Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Purdue, South Florida, Western Carolina, Western Kentucky and others.
The Pirates’ annual Purple-Gold spring football game will be held at 11 a.m. on April 8.
Baseball players lauded
ECU senior pitcher Carter Spivey and sophomore outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart landed on the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason All-America teams, the organization announced on Thursday.
Spivey was named to the second team, while Jenkins-Cowart was a third-team selection.
This is the second All-America honor of the preseason for Spivey, who was placed on the Collegiate Baseball preseason All-America second team.
Pirates land at 13
The ECU baseball team came in at No. 13 in the 2023 USA Today/Coaches preseason top 25 poll.
The three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates can be found in four more rankings at No. 11 by D1Baseball, No. 12 by the NCBWA, No. 20 by Collegiate Baseball and No. 24 by Baseball America.
The Pirates were also the unanimous favorite in the AAC preseason coaches’ poll.
ECU opens the 2023 season with a three-game home series (Feb. 17-19) against George Washington at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Track divides for meets
The ECU track & field team will send athletes to two meets on Friday and Saturday: The Camel City Invitational at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem and the Doc Hale Virginia Tech Meet in Blacksburg, Va.
The Pirates will send a group of distance runners to Winston-Salem while the sprint, throw and jump groups will head to Virginia Tech.
“This is the time of the year when we really start looking for things to come together,” ECU track & field director Curt Kraft said.