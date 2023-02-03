031622_gdr_ecufootballpractice-15.jpg

East Carolina head football coach Mike Houston greets one of his players during practice at the Cliff Moore Practice Complex last spring. Houston announced the signing of three more players to the 2023 recruiting class. 

 Willow Abbey Mercando

East Carolina football coach Mike Houston announced the signing of three more athletes to the 2023 recruiting class.

High school seniors Daylyn Diston, Jimarion McCrimon and Rico Watkins each signed a national letter of intent with the Pirates, whose class reached 27 members.