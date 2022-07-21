East Carolina athletics announced that individual single-game tickets for all seven home football games at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will go on sale to Pirate Club members at 9 a.m. on Monday. Tickets for the general public will be available on Aug. 8.
Season tickets for all home games will be available with packages starting at $125.
Chairback seats for the home opener against N.C. State on Sept. 3 are priced at $75 and Lower and Upper Sideline tickets are $70.
Tickets for the Old Dominion (Sept. 10) and Campbell (Sept. 17) games range from $20 to $40 depending on location, while home American Athletic Conference matchups against Navy (Sept. 24), Memphis (Oct. 15), UCF (Oct. 22) and Houston (Nov. 19) are priced at $35 to $55.
Fans can also buy tickets to all five of ECU’s road games.
Purchases can be made by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500, through the online ticket center, or by visiting its Minges Coliseum Box Office location.
Mitchell on 2 watch lists
ECU sophomore running back Keaton Mitchell is one of 74 players named to the 2022 Doak Walker Award watch list.
The annual award is presented to the nation’s top running back. The award is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.
Mitchell was also named to the 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason watch list. The award is presented to the College Player of the Year and is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell who was a former standout at Swarthmore College and a renowned sportswriter and football official.
The winners of the both awards will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 8.
Mitchell started all 12 games in 2021 on his way to first-team All-American Athletic Conference honors. He led the league in total rushing yards (1,132) and all-purpose yards per game (115.83), while also ranking among league leaders in four other categories including rushing yards per game (second/94.33).
The McDonough, Ga., native became the 17th 1,000-yard rusher in program history and tallied four 100-yard rushing games on the season including a career-best 222 against Tulane which set the single-game record for an ECU freshman running back.
Volleyball nets award
ECU has earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the second-straight season and third time in program history.
ECU is one of over 200 NCAA Division I women’s volleyball teams to receive the accolade for the 2021-22 campaign. The Pirates produced a 3.47 team GPA during the spring semester as 10 players checked in with a 3.50 or higher, while 13 student-athletes earned a spot on the American Athletic Conference Academic Team (3.0 or better).
The award honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
Harrison earns NFF honor
Darrell “Hawk” Harrison, a two-year letterman at ECU (1971-72), has been named the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Amateur Football award by the National Football Foundation’s Bill Dooley Chapter. Harrison will be honored at the chapter’s annual Pigskin Preview on Friday at the Embassy Suites in Cary.
Harrison, through a partnership with Brad Allen and Mike Webster, organized and coordinated the Down East Officials Football Clinic.
Harrison has worked 304 NCAA Division I football games including the 2009 BCS National Championship Game, two Atlantic Coast Conference title games, three Cotton Bowls, the 2001 Rose Bowl, as well as ten other bowl assignments. He was recognized with the ACC Commissioner Award in 2014, the highest honor given to an ACC football official. In recent years, Harrison has served on the ACC and American Athletic Conference replay staffs and as an NFL officiating scout.
A member of the Coastal Plains Officials Association from 1977-1999 and serving board member, Harrison has worked multiple Eastern Regional Finals in all classifications, called the 1998 4A State Championship game, the 1988 East/West All-Star Game and the 1993 Shrine Bowl Game. He was selected as the 1978 rookie of the year in the Coastal Plains Association and in 1991 was named that Association’s official of the year. In 2019, he received the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Golden Whistle Merit Award, which is the highest award given in North Carolina for service to student-athletes through officiating.