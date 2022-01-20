The East Carolina baseball team made additions to its coaching staff ahead of the 2022 season, which begins on Feb. 18 with a three-game, weekend home series against Bryant.
Heath Blackmon has been named director of player development, Pirates head coach Cliff Godwin announced on Thursday.
Godwin also announced that Colby Bortles will serve as the new volunteer assistant and camp coordinator, while Blake Hardegree returns to the role of director of baseball operations. Austin Knight, who was named pitching coach last July, has been elevated to a full-time assistant coach.
Blackmon spent the last three years coaching at Hickory Grove Chistian School, including serving as the school’s head coach in 2021. With ECU, Blackmon will be tasked with a variety of roles, including player video analysis.
“We are excited to bring in Heath to be a part of our baseball family,” Godwin said in a release. “Heath is a great person who has the values that align with our program’s high standards. He also possesses a great baseball mind that will impact our players both on and off the field.”
Blackmon was the Lions’ head coach in 2021 when they won the NCISAA 3-A state championship.
Blackmon played baseball at Brevard College during the 2013 season, after a successful high school career at South Stanly High School, where Blackmon won 1A state titles in 2009 and 2012. He served as the everyday catcher as a junior and senior in addition to pitching in the 2012 title-clinching game where the Red Bulls’ completed a series sweep over Voyager Academy.
baseball ranked No. 12 by D1baseball
The Pirates landed at No. 12 in the preseason rankings released by D1Baseball.
Named the preseason favorite to win the American Athletic Conference by the league’s head coaches, ECU also appeared in national preseason rankings at No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball and at No. 13 by Perfect Game.
Last season, ECU finished ranked in all six national polls (No. 12 in Collegiate Baseball, D1Baseball and Perfect Game, and No. 13 in Baseball America, NCBWA and USA Today).
women’s swim meet canceled
The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team’s final home meet of the season, scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday against Georgia Southern at Minges Natatorium, was canceled due to the winter weather forecast.
The meet will not be made up.
ECU won’t compete again until Feb. 16 in the American Athletic Conference championship meet in Dallas. The four-day event, which will run through Feb. 19, will be hosted by SMU.
The Pirates are coming off strong swims during a triangular meet against Old Dominion and host William & Mary on Jan. 15. ECU lost to ODU, 146.5-113.5, and to W&M, 185-73.
Freshman Meghan Armstrong set season-best times in the 100 freestyle (55.91) and 100 backstroke (1:01.56), while junior Meghan French posted her fastest time in the 1,000 free (10:38.27) and finished in second place. Senior Chelsea Marstellar posted her best time of the year in the 200 back (2:11.25).
The Pirates won seven events against ODU, highlighted by French (1,000 free), Marstellar (200 fly, 2:08.43), Reynera (100 breaststroke, 1:05.12; 200 breaststroke, 2:19.03), Palandro (100 fly, 57.99) and junior Polina Rukoseuv (200 free, 1:55.69; 500 free, 5:11.08).
Against William & Mary, Palandro (100 fly) and Reynera (200 breaststroke) each won an event.
women’s tennis drops openerThe Pirates opened their dual match season with a 7-0 loss to No. 3 North Carolina on Tuesday.
ECU dropped to 0-1, while the Tar Heels improved to 3-0.
The Pirates don’t play again until Feb. 5 when they host Appalachian State. ECU’s two weekend matches have been called off. Friday’s match at VCU in Richmond, Va. has been postponed, and Saturday’s match against AAC foe Temple has been canceled.
Houston adds to staff
Pirates coach Mike Houston announced the hiring of Re’quan Boyette as the team’s outside receivers coach.
Boyette’s addition to the Pirates’ staff follows a 10-year collegiate coaching career, which includes a recent nine-season, full-time assignment at Duke, where he helped lead the Blue Devils to five bowl appearances.
A former two-time Duke captain, Boyette joined his alma mater’s staff prior to the 2012 season as a graduate assistant before being appointed running backs coach in February of 2013. He served in that role for eight seasons before earning a promotion to co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach by then-head coach David Cutcliffe in 2021.
“Re’quan’s history developing student-athletes and leading young men is unparalleled,” Houston said in a release. “His professionalism, ability to communicate, encourage and motivate is well-documented by all the players he’s impacted. His roots run deep in eastern North Carolina and the relationships he’s cultivated are a testament to his recruiting success. We’re excited he’s back home and part of the Pirate family.”
Under Boyette’s guidance, Duke featured a pair of 700-yard receivers during the 2021 season in Jake Bobo and Jalon Calhoun, and six pass-catchers who averaged more than 10 yards per reception.
A native of Wilson, Boyette lettered five seasons (2005-09) as a running back at Duke and served as team captain in both 2008 and 2009. He rushed 314 times for 1,202 yards and five touchdowns in his career. Boyette twice led the Blue Devils in rushing, in 2006 and 2007.