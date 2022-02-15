East Carolina sophomore Carson Whisenhunt was named to the preseason Golden Spikes Award watch list for the 2022 season, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.
Whisenhunt is one of 55 players named to the preseason list, which is beginning the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player (high school or college) in the country. The award is given annually to the top amateur player in the nation.
Whisenhunt is the fifth ECU player named to the initial list following Kyle Roller (2010), Jeff Hoffman (2014), Bryant Packard (2019) and Alec Burleson (2020).
The Pirates have had five players selected on the midseason list in Jeff Hoffman (2013), Evan Kruczynski (2016), Chris Holba (2018), Jake Agnos (2019) and Connor Norby (2021), while Corey Kemp (2008), Norby (2021) and Gavin Williams (2021) were named semifinalists.
The left-hander from Mocksville posted a 6-2 record in 13 starts during his first year as a member of the weekend rotation.
The Pirates open their season on Friday against Bryant.
ECU’s Thompson named AAC player of the week
Pirates third-year guard Taniyah Thompson was named the American Athletic Conference player of the week, the league announced on Monday.
Thompson led ECU to two wins over the team’s past two games. The junior averaged 27.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting. Thompson also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals during the two-game win streak.
Before guiding the Pirates to a pair of wins, Thompson was coming off a 29-point effort at Temple that saw her go 2-of-3 from the free throw line with one second remaining in an eventual 60-59 loss. Just one game later, Thompson scored 29 points again and was sent to the foul line for three shots with five seconds remaining. She made all three to send the game to overtime where ECU won, 61-59.
Thompson added 26 points in a dominant 68-38 win over Memphis.
This is the second time this season Thompson has earned the AAC player of the week honors. She isthe first ECU player to win multiple such awards in the same season and the first to win it three times in her career.
Thompson and the Pirates return to the court at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at Houston.
ECU women’s swimming and diving
The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team returns to the pool on Wednesday for the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championships in Dallas, Texas. The four-day event, which runs through Saturday will be hosted by SMU at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr McMillion Natatorium.
The four-day meet begins with preliminaries at noon on Wednesday and will air on ESPN+.
A handful of Pirates have posted Top 20 times in the league this year and are led by a trio of upperclassmen in juniors Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev and senior Chelsea Marsteller. Reynera owns the third-fast times in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.52) and 200 breaststroke (2:16.28), and is sixth in the 200 IM (2:03.31).
Rukosuev has the third-best time in the 1650 free (16:40.87), seventh in the 500 free (4:53.01) and 19th in the 200 free (1:51.00). Marstellar enters the championships seventh in the 100 IM (1:02.44) and 15th in the 200 butterfly (2:05.66).
The 400 medley relay team of freshman Alayna Carlson along with Reynera, Palandro and Rukosuev own the fifth-fastest time at 3:55.71.