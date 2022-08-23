The East Carolina women’s golf team added two players to its roster.
Fourth-year head coach CC Buford announced the additions of Marta Perez and Danielle Modder ahead of the 2022-23 season.
The East Carolina women’s golf team added two players to its roster.
Fourth-year head coach CC Buford announced the additions of Marta Perez and Danielle Modder ahead of the 2022-23 season.
“The energy Marta and Dani bring will fit right in with our culture,” Buford said in a news release. “Each of them has come on campus with eagerness and determination and I anticipate they will make an immediate impact on the lineup.”
The sophomore Perez arrives after spending her freshman redshirt year at Minnesota. She grew up in Madrid, Spain, where Perez was part of a high school program that allowed her to blend golf with academics in a way that allowed her to compete at a high level.
Perez competed as a member of Team Madrid at the Spanish Championships where she placed first. She also secured titles at both the Madrid U16 and U18 Championships.
Modder lands in Greenville from Germany. She represented her country and competed on the team that captured the German International Ladies Amateur Championship in 2019. She also helped the Netherlands to a team win in the U21 Dutch National Championship after carding a three-round score of 231 (77-76-78).
The incoming pair will join returners Oda Sofie Kilsti, Macie Burcham, Caroline Hermes, Andrea Miralles Llopis and Grayson Warren. Those returning players are coming off a spring season where the Pirates finished in the top five in three tournaments.
The Pirates begin their fall season on Sept. 12 in the Cougar Classic at Yeamans Hall Club in Charleston, S.C.
Women’s soccer drops road match
The Pirates lost, 2-0, to No. 12 South Carolina on Sunday, ending a tough two-match welcoming to the regular season.
Both of ECU’s opponents to open the season have been ranked in the top 15 nationally, with No. 2 Duke leaving Greenville with a 1-0 win on Thursday.
The Pirates (0-2) recorded their first shot on goal of the season in the first half against the Gamecocks. Just after a South Carolina goal, Grace Doran found room and fired a shot on goal that was saved by keeper Heather Hinz. Junior Anabelle Abbott gave ECU another scoring chance in the second half but was turned away. The Gamecocks converted their chance, however, and pushed their lead to 2-0 with a goal in the 50th minute.
The Pirates will host High Point at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Attendance is free and the game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.